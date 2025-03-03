Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie opens up about Eva's past while Ashley and Andre team up

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates is set to air on Monday, March 3, 2025. This episode promises high drama as Leslie reveals a secret about Eva. Her upcoming move is set to raise suspicions, leaving fans wondering whether she would disclose that Ted is Eva's father.

Ad

In recent episodes, Beyond the Gates has delivered shocking revelations and dramatic events. Anita and Nicole discussed their concerns about Dani's equation with her ex-husband, Bill. Meanwhile, Dani and Hayley confronted each other, but their conversation ended on a sour note.

In the meantime, Dani slapped Bill and asked him why he left her, to which Bill answered that he had fallen in love with someone else. As Bill and Hayley walked into the wedding ceremony, Dani surprisingly pulled out a gun and fired a bullet. With a lot at stake, fans are eager to see what happens next.

Ad

Trending

Since its premiere on February 24, 2025, Beyond the Gates has captivated audiences with its complex relationships and family drama, as the Duprees continue to live their luxurious lives in a prestigious gated community in the Maryland suburb near Washington, D.C.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates: Leslie reveals Eva's secret

Ad

As fans of Beyond the Gates know, Leslie and Eva's actions have raised numerous questions throughout the storyline. Leslie has befriended several people to use the connections to her advantage.

In Monday's episode, airing on March 3, 2025, Leslie will open up about Eva, further complicating the plot dynamics. She arranges an interview for Eva to replace her as Nicole's assistant. When Eva gets recruited, Leslie celebrates and tells her that she belongs in her father's house.

Ad

As Leslie finally reveals the most important secret about Eva, fans wonder whether she is going to disclose that Eva is Ted's daughter. This revelation is expected to shake things up in Fairmont Crest, further complicating the family dynamics.

Ad

Meanwhile, Chelsea has been unsure about her future plans. According to the recent developments, she does not wish to work with her mother, Dani, anymore. However, considering the current situation her mother is in, Chelsea is worried about quitting working for her, as that might be problematic for Dani.

Chelsea is extremely enthusiastic about her new handbag brand, which she believes will break records and directly compete with the Kardashians. In this episode, fans expect to find out whether she moves on with her career goals without informing her mother.

Ad

Beyond the Gates: Teamwork is the last option for Ashley and Andre

Ad

On Beyond the Gates, Andre offers to walk Ashley to her car after work. As they step into the elevator, a pregnant woman accompanies them. In a turn of events, the elevator stops working with a violent jerk.

When Ashley asks about the woman's condition to check on her, she discovers that the woman has already gone into labor. Being stuck inside the elevator, Ashley and Andre team up to help the patient. They realize that teamwork is the only option by which they can save the patient.

Ad

The unfolding events hint that Ashley and Andre might come closer. Fans expect to see Ashley discovering another side to Andre's character. As tensions rise, fans also expect to find out what happened when Dani pulled out a gun at Bill's wedding. This episode would clarify whether someone actually got shot and did Bill and Hayley finally get married.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, viewers are eager to find out about the aftermath of the shooting at Bill and Hayley's wedding.

Ad

Also Read: Beyond the Gates weekly recap (February 24 to 28, 2025): Nicole rejects Hayley's request while Dani pulls out a gun at Bill's wedding

Catch the new episode of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback