Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from March 3 to 7, 2025

The upcoming week on the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates is expected to be filled with big revelations and shifting relationships. In the episode Leslie reveals a secret about Eva which might shake up the plot dynamics. The Dupree family holds a press conference, and Kat becomes suspicious of Eva.

Meanwhile, Ashley and Andre team up to help a patient, and Derek feels insecure in his relationship. On Ashley and Derek's date night, Andre prepares to shake things up. Later, Dani confronts Hayley, while Eva consolidates her equation with Ted.

The episode of Beyond the Gates from last week was packaged with emotional moments and shocking betrayals. Nicole and Anita expressed their concern about Dani, who was struggling to get over her ex-husband, Bill. Additionally, Dani decided to settle the matter herself when Bill attempted to manipulate the Duprees.

As tensions grew, Anita mentioned that the Dupree family would attend Bill and Hayley's wedding to make a statement. Dani surprisingly discovered an unexpected connection with Andre. Lastly, Dani crashed Bill and Hayley's wedding ceremony with a gun and shot a bullet at them in a twist that left fans eager to see what happens next.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from March 3 to 7, 2025

Monday, March 3: Leslie reveals a secret about Eva

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, things are about to get dramatic as Chelsea goes live. Fans who have been curious about the backstory of Leslie and Eva are expected to gain more insights as Leslie reveals a secret about Eva.

Later, when a patient is in great need of help, Ashley and Andre decide to make a team to help the patient.

Tuesday, March 4: The Dupree family holds a press conference

Martin is expected to share more about his dreams when Smitty questions him. As Ashley and Andre get closer to each other, Derek starts to feel insecure about his relationship. Meanwhile, the Dupree family makes preparations to hold a press conference.

Wednesday, March 5: Vanessa flirts with Diego

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, it seems that Vanessa is hoping to get something beyond personal training as she flirts with Diego.

Doug finds it difficult to resist temptations. Later, Eva talks to Nicole's husband and asks a few direct questions to Leslie about Laura.

Thursday, March 6: Dani confronts Hayley

With all the dramatic events unfolding on the show, Chelsea shares an unexpected moment with her friend's wife. Kat becomes extremely suspicious of Eva. As Dani makes another confrontation with Hayley, Andre prepares to stir things at Ashley and Derek's date night.

Friday, March 7: Bitterness brews between Nicole and Leslie

At the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, things get even more intense as Jacob finds a way to make himself feel better by getting rid of his guilt. When Doug is in need to help, Joey helps him out. While Eva makes considerable progress by establishing her equation with Ted, bitterness brews between Nicole and Leslie.

With relationships at stake, bad blood brewing between characters, and hidden truths surfacing, the show promises a week of emotional rollercoasters and high-stakes drama.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episode of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

