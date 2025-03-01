Beyond the Gates recap (February 28, 2025): Bill and Hayley's wedding starts off with a disaster while Dani pulls out a gun

The CBS soap opera, Beyond the Gates, first premiered on February 24, 2025, on American daytime television. Created by Michele Val Jean, the show is set in the Maryland suburb near Washington, D.C. and focuses on family rivalries, romance, and feuds. The daytime drama revolves around the Dupree family, an African-American family residing in an affluent gated community.

Ad

In an episode of Beyond the Gates that released on February 28, 2025, Hayley was preparing for her wedding with Bill. The latter insulted his ex-wife Dani when she begged him to cancel his wedding. That's when Dani pulled out a gun and pointed at the bride and groom.

Everything that happened on the February 28, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

Ad

Trending

The Beyond the Gates episode started with Eva talking to Nicole about Laura. As they engaged in a conversation, Nicole realized that someone ran Laura off the road. Eva happily accepted the job offered by Nicole and returned home to Leslie.

Eva and Leslie started celebrating when Eva told her how Nicole did not get suspicious at all. Leslie said that Eva would finally be able to return to her father's house, a place where she belonged.

Ad

Ad

With much excitement about her wedding and honeymoon, Hayley told Bill that she never traveled out of the country before. When Bill promised to give her a good life and fulfill all her dreams, Hayley apologized to him for costing him so much.

As Hayley started getting ready, she told Caroline that she was worried about her co-wokers not liking her. Caroline reassured her and helped her get ready. Initially, Hayley was worried that nobody would attend her wedding, but then she thought that nobody could spoil her big day.

Ad

Meanwhile on Beyond the Gates, Dani Dupree woke up and found Andre smiling at her. Even though she had no regrets, Dani suggested they had to pretend that it never happened. Andre accepted Dani's boundaries, but told her that she had options if she was lonely.

While Bill was getting ready, his former wife Dani visited his place and begged him to cancel his wedding and come back home. However, Bill humiliated Dani by calling her desperate and sad. When Bill questioned her pride, she grabbed her coat and walked away.

Ad

Ad

Later on Beyond the Gates, Andre got his camera set up at Ted and Nicole's to conduct an interview. He tried to ask about Ashley and her firefighter boyfriend. As Kat told him that Ashley was committed to her boyfriend, Nicole warned him and asked him to remember that Ashley was not some casual woman.

At the club, while Dani was with Anita, Naomi, and Chelsea, she decided to attend the wedding for the sake of the girls. At the wedding, Bill talked to his former father-in-law, Vernon, and said that he was surprised that everyone had shown up. Vernon then mentioned to him that attending his wedding would be the last favor he would ever get from the Dupree family.

Ad

Later in the episode, Bill apologized to Dani for humiliating her earlier. However, Dani refused to play nice and poured her drink all over his face. When Dani told Nicole about Bill insulting her, Nicole said that Bill did not love Dani anymore. Dani then vowed to make her ex husband pay for what he did.

As a harp played in the background, everyone walked towards the ceremony while Hayley joined Bill at the front. When the priest began the process and asked if anyone objected Bill and Hayley's wedding, Dani stood up and said, "Me. I object." She then pulled out a gold gun and aimed at Bill and Hayley. As she opened fire, Bill pushed Hayley behind him and everyone started screaming.

Ad

Also Read: Beyond the Gates spoilers: Maybe Hayley is playing a game of revenge ironically with Bill

Catch the new episode of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback