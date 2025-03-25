"I won’t be watching this anymore": Fans disappointed as Beyond the Gates recasts original Dr Ted Richardson

Beyond the Gates is CBS's newest daytime drama, which premiered on February 24, 2025. Set in the affluent, gated community of Fairmont Crest in Maryland, the series delves into the complex lives of the Duprees, an African-American family that is among the most powerful in the community. The story circles their intricate relationships, power dynamics, and the secrets behind their prestigious facade.

The soap recently announced the recast of one of the main characters, Dr. Ted Richardson, portrayed by actor Maurice Johnson. As reported by Deadline on March 21, the actor is being replaced by Keith D. Robinson. Subsequently, fans of the soap opera have been vocal about this change. One fan by the name of DeJuan R. commented on a Facebook post by a fan page of the show, writing,

"I won’t be watching this anymore. Way too soon and there are other roles that should be recast due to acting but this one was not one on my radar. Good luck!!"

Comment by a fan (Image via Facebook/@Beyond The Gates)

DeJaun R. commented on a post shared by a fan page of Beyond The Gates, announcing the recast of the character. The Facebook post read:

"THE ROLE OF DR. TED RICHARDSON IS BEING RECAST!! According to Deadline, Keith D. Robinson has joined the cast of the CBS daytime soap Beyond the Gates as a series regular in a major recasting... His first appearance is expected to air in May."

Post by the fan page (Image via Facebook/@Beyond The Gates)

The recast of the character has given rise to some serious discussions among fans, as some viewers of the show are upset with this change. A few fans seemingly dislike the idea that the show is just one month old and is already recasting characters.

Comments by fans (Image via Facebook/@Beyond the Gates)

On the other hand, some fans are happy with the change and are excited to see Keith D. Robinson portraying Ted Richardson. Keith has starred in numerous TV series and is one of the most popular faces on television.

Comments by fans (Image via Facebook/@Beyond the Gates)

The current storyline of Ted Richardson on Beyond the Gates

Dr. Ted Richardson is a high-profile plastic surgeon. In the recent episodes of the soap opera, Ted is faced with his past when he meets Leslie. He once had a one-night stand with Leslie, which led to the birth of his daughter, Eva, whom he is not aware of. Eva now works for Ted's wife, Dr. Nicole Dupree, a renowned psychologist.

Eva is currently planning a small gathering for Ted and Nicole's wedding anniversary, where Leslie is determined to bring out the truth about Eva's fatherhood to destroy Ted. However, Eva is not interested in doing so, as her interaction with both Ted and Nicole has been pleasant. She even got her mother kicked out of the event that was held in honor of Nicole.

The transition of Ted's actor will be seen on screen by May 2025, as Maurice Johnson posted on X on March 24 that there are around 30 more episodes left wherein he will appear.

Fans of the show can catch its latest episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

