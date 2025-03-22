Beyond the Gates weekly recap (March 17 to 21, 2025): Hayley threatens Dani while Naomi faces a legal challenge

The previous week on the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates saw several dramatic events, leading to shocking twists in Fairmont Crest. Dani broke into Bill and Hayley's house where she drank their wine and broke one of their frames. When Hayley found out, she threatened Dani and warned her of severe consequences.

Meanwhile, Anita and Vernon discussed their past and told the story of how they became a couple. Naomi faced a legal challenge when three women approached her, seeking assistance. When they asked her to go against her own father, Bill, and sue his firm, Naomi faced a moral dilemma.

By the week's end, Andre found Dani passed out drunk on the kitchen floor, and she asked him to keep it a secret as she was battling her inner turmoil. As Eva gained access to the Richardson house, Leslie plotted her revenge, and planned on exposing Ted's fraudulent activities.

With everything that is going on in Fairmont Crest, fans wonder what would happen next on the CBS soap opera.

Beyond the Gates weekly recap for episodes aired from March 17 to 21, 2025

March 17, 2025: Hayley threatened Dani

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Dani broke into Bill and Hayley's house where she drank their wine before scratching their photo and breaking its frame. When Hayley realized that Dani was the one who had destroyed their house, she rushed to Dani's place and broke one of her frames. Hayley also warned Dani that she would make sure that the latter went to jail.

Meanwhile, when Andre tried to kiss Ashley, she shut him down and told him that she was in love with Derek. However, she later tried to fix her relationship with Derek.

Nicole sought Eva's help to trace Sherry, while Ted asked her to stop looking for Sherry due to her strange behavior in the past. Sherry had previously mysteriously appeared at Nicole's award ceremony as a beverage server. However, Nicole didn't appreciate Ted telling her what to do.

March 18, 2025: Naomi faced a legal challenge

In a meeting at Orphey Gene's place, three women approached Naomi for her legal help and asked her to go against her father, Bill. They requested that she sue Bill's firm, telling her that she would be the best person to execute the case. While Naomi was excited at the thought of declaring war, she was in a dilemma about suing her own father.

As the Duprees met for breakfast at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Anita and Vernon talked about their past. They told everyone how they first met and became a couple. They also discussed Kat's new partner, while Kat said she wasn't happy with Eva as the latter had worn her dress to Nicole's event.

Hayley complained to Bill that everyone at the country club ignored her, adding that she felt like an outsider because everyone looked down upon her. She also told Bill that she felt like the others didn't consider her to be a part of the high society. Bill tried to comfort her by saying that he would make sure that everyone respected her and also arranged a romantic dinner for her to make her feel better.

March 19, 2025: Leslie plotted her revenge

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Leslie found the perfect opportunity to execute her revenge plan. As Eva had gained access to the Richardson house, she began planning a new scheme. When Eva was asked to plan Ted and Nicole's anniversary, Leslie planned to expose Ted's fraudulent activities.

Andre showed up at Dani's place and found her on the kitchen floor, passed out drunk. She asked Andre to keep it a secret, fearing that her friends would intervene after hearing about her condition.

Later, Andre visited Nicole and told her that he was finally moving on from Ashley. Nicole was relieved to hear about his progress. As Derek left for work, Ashley poured herself some wine and looked at the collage that Andre had gifted her, and couldn't seemingly stop thinking about him.

March 20, 2025: The show was preempted on Thursday, March 20, 2025

Beyond the Gates was preempted on Thursday, March 20, 2025, for the broadcast coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Due to March Madness, no new episodes of the show released this week.

March 21, 2025: The show was preempted on Friday, March 21, 2025

Beyond the Gates was preempted on Friday, March 21, 2025, for the broadcast coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. No new episodes of the show were released this week due to March Madness.

Fans can tune in on Monday, March 24, 2025, to watch the latest episode of Beyond the Gates.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

