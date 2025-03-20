Why is Beyond the Gates preempted today (March 20, 2025)? Explained

The CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates has been preempted on Thursday, March 20, 2025, for the broadcast coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The show will be preempted on Friday, March 21, 2025, as well, for the same reason.

As this is a national preemption, the daily soaps will not air at all in any time zone. There will not be any new episodes to find this week. The episode that aired on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, will be the last episode to release this week.

For West Coast viewers, there will be additional preemptions on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, and Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as well as Tuesday, May 6, 2025, and Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

However, those will not be national preemptions. Viewers in affected time zones will need to watch those episodes online on CBS or Paramount Plus.

After enjoying a couple of days off from the drama, be sure to tune back in on Monday, March 24, 2025, where the action on Beyond the Gates will pick up right where it left off on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Beyond the Gates: Major developments in the storyline

In the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates, Dani had a hectic week, especially after the stunt she pulled at Bill and Hayley's wedding by firing a gun. After her actions, she was not only grilled by the media but also arrested briefly. While the Duprees struggled to control the damage Dani made, she found comfort with Andre as the two got intimate.

Despite getting involved in a casual relationship, Andre and Dani agreed to keep it a secret. Dani confessed that she still had feelings for Bill, but she continued seeing Andre for support. They leaned on each other as Dani struggled with her feelings about Bill, while Andre tried to hide his feelings from Ashley.

In a shocking turn of events, Naomi found herself in the middle of a legal challenge. Three women approached her and requested her legal assistance to sue her father's firm. She faced a moral dilemma, but the thought of going head-to-head against her father, Bill, excited her.

While she struggled to wrap up her new case, she found it tough to strike a balance between her personal and professional lives. Naomi consulted with Jacob, her husband, who already knew about the case against Bill.

He said that he wanted to ensure that his wife was capable enough to pull this off.

Meanwhile on Beyond the Gates, Hayley complained to Bill when she started feeling like an outsider. She told Bill that everyone at the country club ignored her and treated her poorly as if she did not belong to the high society.

She started feeling that she did not belong there. However, Bill assured her that he would make things better and arranged a romantic dinner for her at home.

As the Duprees met for breakfast at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Anita and Vernon discussed their past and narrated the story of how they became a couple. Later, they started discussing Kat's new partner and how dissatisfied she was when Eva wore her dress at Nicole's event.

Later on Beyond the Gates, Dani struggled with her emotions. When Andre visited her, he found her passed out drunk on the kitchen floor. She asked Andre to keep it a secret, fearing that her friends would intervene after learning about her situation.

Andre visited Nicole and said that he was trying to move on from Ashley. The news relieved Nicole. However, Ashley was still struggling with her feelings. When Derek left for work, she poured herself a glass of wine and looked at the collage that Andre had given her. It was revealed that she was having a tough time to get Andre off her mind.

Lastly, Leslie hatched a scheme to execute her revenge by exposing Ted. Since Eva had gained access to the Richardson House, Leslie found the perfect opportunity to plot her revenge. Eva was tasked to organize an event to celebrate Ted and Nicole's anniversary. Right there, Leslie schemed to expose Ted's fraudulent activities.

With the latest developments in Fairmont Crest, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

