When will Beyond the Gates resume airing new episodes? Explained

The CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates will resume airing new episodes from Monday, March 24, 2025. The daytime drama has been preempted on Thursday, March 20, 2025, and Friday, March 21, 2025, for the broadcast coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

On both the days, the daily soaps will not air at all in any time zone since this is a national preemption. New episodes of the soap will not release this week. The last episode to release this week was the episode that released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

For viewers from the West Coast of the USA, there will be further preemptions in April on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, and Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Additionally, there will be extra preemptions in May as well, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, and Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Since these will not be national preemptions, viewers in affected time zones can watch the new episodes online on CBS and Paramount Plus.

After a short break from the drama, make sure to tune in on Monday as the drama on Beyond the Gates will resume right where it left off on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Beyond the Gates: Major developments in the storyline

In the recent episodes of Beyond the Gates, Dani experienced quite a turbulent week, particularly after the scene she created by pulling out a gun at Bill and Hayley's wedding. Besides getting arrested, her actions also subjected her to criticism by the media. As the Dupree family organized a press conference to fix Dani's reputation, she found comfort with Andre.

Andre and Dani agreed to keep their intimacy a secret, despite being involved in a casual relationship. Dani continued seeing Andre even after she confessed having feelings for Bill. They became a support system to each other as Dani battled her inner turmoil about Bill, while Andre attempted to hide his feelings about Ashley.

As the storyline progressed, Naomi faced a legal challenge. In a shocking turn of events, three women approached her and asked for her legal help in suing Bill's firm. The thought of suing her own father made her face a moral dilemma. However, she got excited about going head-to-head against Bill, her father.

Unable to find a balance between her personal and professional lives, Naomi consulted with Jacob, her husband. When Jacob heard about the case, he said that he had heard rumors about Bill's impending case. He told Naomi that he simply wanted to make sure whether his wife could pull it off.

Meanwhile on Beyond the Gates, Hayley returned home from the country club and started feeling like an outsider. She complained to Bill that everyone at the country club ignored her, looked down upon her, and treated her poorly. She said that it made her feel as if she did not belong to the Fairmont Crest's high society.

However, Bill tried to comfort her by saying that he would make everyone respect her. In an attempt to make things right for Hayley, Bill even arranged a romantic dinner at home for her. Hayley was not convinced. She started feeling that Bill enjoyed watching her in a miserable condition, just like Dani enjoyed torturing her.

In the meantime, Anita and Vernon started discussing about their past at the Fairmont Crest Country Club. As the Duprees met for breakfast at their reserved table, Anita and Vernon narrated the story of how they became a couple. Then they started talking about Kat's new partner. They also discussed how dissatisfied Kat was when Eva wore her dress at Nicole's event.

Later on Beyond the Gates, Dani had a tough time battling her emotions. When Andre showed up at her place, he found her on the kitchen floor, passed out drunk. When asked about her condition, Dani requested Andre to keep it a secret. She feared that her friends would intervene if they learned about her situation.

When Andre visited Nicole, he told her that he was trying to move on from Ashley. Nicole was relieved to hear about Andre's improvement. However, it was not clear if Ashley had moved on from Andre. After Derek left for work, Ashley poured some wine for herself and stared at the collage that Andre had gifted her. It seemed that she failed to get Andre off her mind.

Later, Leslie started hatching a new scheme to expose Ted as part of her revenge plan. Leslie found the perfect opportunity after Eva had gained access to the Richardson House. When Eva was given the task to organize an event to celebrate Nicole and Ted's anniversary, Leslie planned to expose Ted's fraudulent activities right there.

As tensions rise higher than ever in Fairmont Crest, fans are eager to find out what happens next on Beyond the Gates when the CBS soap opera resumes airing.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

