Beyond the Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 24 to 28, 2025)

The CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates has captivated viewers since its premiere on February 24, 2025. The latest episodes of the daytime drama have delivered dramatic events, leading to shocking twists and power struggles in Fairmont Crest.

Created by Michele Val Jean, the show has had viewers on the edge of their seats as the Duprees balance between their personal and professional lives.

In this week on Beyond the Gates, Naomi accepts the case featuring three women, where she will need to sue Bill's firm. Tensions rise higher than ever in Fairmont Crest as the lawsuit will pit father versus daughter. Additionally, Naomi faces opposition when Hayley confronts her about her actions.

Meanwhile, Martin prevents Smitty from returning to his investigative reporting career. Vernon provides some harsh advice to Martin. Their confrontation suggests that Vernon is not happy about Martin running for president as it would reveal many secrets of the Dupree family.

Later, Dani is shocked after hearing about Chelsea's bold career plans.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates: 3 major developments in the storyline to expect this week (March 24 to 28, 2025)

1) Naomi's new case puts her in a tough spot

Naomi has had a turbulent week on Beyond the Gates. previously, when three women approached her, requesting her to go head-to-head against her father, Bill, she faced a moral dilemma. This week, she accepts the case and prepares herself to sue her father's firm.

She will be suing one of Bill's employees, Mike Davis, for s*xual harassment. It is expected that this lawsuit will pit the father against the daughter. The road to the courtroom seems to be rocky as Bill learns the shocking truth that his own daughter is suing him.

Naomi, the ambitious attorney, receives some advice from Anita, her grandmother. Anita encourages her by saying that strength runs in her veins. While trying to motivate Naomi, Anita tells her that Dupree women never back down from a challenge.

However, Naomi faces some serious opposition while pursuing her new case. Hayley confronts Naomi and angrily asks her what she is up to. They were former best friends, but there has been a lot of bad blood between them ever since Bill married Hayley. As Hayley opposes her move, things are about to get worse.

2) Martin's presidential aspirations face an obstacle

As Martin prepares to run for president, things are about to get heated up in Fairmont Crest. As fans of Beyond the Gates know, Martin starts to get more controlling about Smitty. He prevents Smitty from returning to his investigative journalism career as it could harm his family's name.

Martin has already expressed that he will do anything to prevent Smitty from becoming an investigative reporter. He warns Smitty by saying that his family is strong enough to tear down anything that comes in their way.

However, his presidential aspirations face an unexpected obstacle. Vernon gives some harsh advice to Martin regarding his presidential campaign. His campaign would reveal many secrets of the Dupree family, which Vernon did not wish to happen.

It is expected that Vernon will ask Martin to back down from running for president.

3) Chelsea's confession shocks Dani

One of the biggest developments of the week on Beyond the Gates will be Chelsea's new career move. Chelsea makes a big decision about her new career path. She wishes to shift her career from modeling to designing. Although Dani, her mother, believes that modeling is the perfect career choice for Chelsea, she has other plans.

As Chelsea confesses to Dani about her dream of becoming a handbag designer, Dani is shocked. It seems that Dani does not take Chelsea's confession very well. She is stunned when Chelsea, her daughter, disobeys her and decides to carve her own path in life.

Chelsea faces a dilemma while making her career choice. The thought that the mother might not like her move puts her in a difficult position. However, she is determined to follow her passion and leave modeling behind to chase her dreams.

With the current ongoings, fans wonder whether Dani will support Chelsea in her dream of becoming a designer.

Other key developments to watch in Beyond the Gates

Apart from these three major developments in the storyline of Beyond the Gates, there is more drama in store throughout the week. Joey keeps Doug under his control by gambling.

As Joey joins forces with Vanessa, his plan for her remains hidden. However, it is expected that Vanessa is walking into a trap by starting to work with Joey.

Meanwhile, Naomi's relationship with her father worsens when Bill challenges her. Tomas tells something important to Kat, further complicating their relationship dynamics. On the other hand, Smitty starts suspecting that Martin is keeping more secrets from him.

Later, Leslie helps Eva when the latter finds herself in trouble. However, Leslie's actions are expected to cause more problems for her. When Marcel suddenly starts being nice to Jacob, fans wonder what his next plan will be. Lastly, while Vanessa gets suspicious about Doug and Joey, Leslie engages in a heated altercation with Ted.

With dramatic events unfolding, shocking secrets surfacing, and relationships at stake, the CBS daytime drama promises an intense week of emotional rollercoasters.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

