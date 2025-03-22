Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from March 24 to 28, 2025

The upcoming week on the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates promises to be packed with drama and surprises. Naomi has to make a crucial decision, while Chelsea’s confession shocks Dani. Leslie and Ted finally have their long-awaited face-off, and Kat sets a sneaky trap.

Previously on the show, Dani hit a low point when Andre found her passed out drunk on her kitchen floor. She tried to laugh it off, but Andre was worried and warned her about the risks of her drinking.

Meanwhile, Ashley struggled with her feelings for Andre, even though Derek was always there for her. As soon as Derek left for work, she couldn’t stop thinking about her almost kiss with Andre and stared at the collage he made for her. Elsewhere, Leslie convinced Eva to join her in yet another scheme as she plans to target Ted at his anniversary celebration.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 24 to 28, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025: Caught in the web

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Joey keeps Doug under his control through gambling, but his true plan for Vanessa remains hidden. Meanwhile, Jacob keeps pushing Marcel’s buttons, and the detective is running out of patience.

Chelsea is leaving modeling behind to become a fashion designer, but will Dani support her? Elsewhere, Kat and Tomas grow closer but will she let things go further?

Tuesday, March 25, 2025: Emotional spirals and tough choices

Dani’s emotions get the best of her, and she starts heading down a dangerous path. Vernon gives Martin harsh advice, while Chelsea reveals a daring new plan. Naomi has to make a decision that could change everything.

Wednesday, March 26, 2025: Confessions and challenges

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Chelsea’s confession stuns Dani, and she doesn’t take it well. Meanwhile, Naomi’s relationship with her father gets even worse when Bill challenges her. Tomas has something important to tell Kat, while Smitty starts to suspect Martin is hiding even more secrets. What else could he be keeping from him?

Thursday, March 27, 2025: Family schemes and hidden dangers

Leslie steps in to help Eva, but her way of doing things might cause more problems. Meanwhile, Kat embraces her family’s sneaky ways and comes up with a plan. Martin and Smitty worry more about their son, Tyrell, especially after a heated argument. At the same time, Marcel is suddenly being nice to Jacob but with what motive?

Friday, March 28, 2025: Face-offs and deceptions

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Vanessa starts to suspect something is going on between Joey and Doug. Leslie and Ted finally have a showdown, and neither is willing to back down. Meanwhile, Kat sets a clever trap to catch Eva off guard and Samantha learns a secret from her brother.

With betrayals, intense emotions, and confrontations, the preview hints at an exciting week full of drama and surprises.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

