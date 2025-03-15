Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from March 17 to 21, 2025

The upcoming week on the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates is expected to be filled with big revelations and feature high drama. In the next week, Pamela helps Dani clean up her mess. Dani and Andre continue meeting each other despite the problems in their respective lives.

Meanwhile, Naomi is likely to find herself dealing with a case that lands her in a difficult position. Ted and Nicole will make plans for their anniversary. Later, Leslie hatches a brand-new scheme with Eva after their earlier plans to expose Ted failed miserably.

The episodes of Beyond the Gates from last week were packaged with dramatic moments and shocking betrayals. When Leslie finally came face to face with Ted, the latter threatened her and asked her to leave. Dani crashed Nicole's interview while Tomas started showing interest in Kat.

As tensions grew, Derek interrupted Andre's personal moment with Ashley. Vernon got extremely upset after learning about Martin's presidential aspirations. Nicole suspected that Dani was up to something on her award ceremony. Lastly, Andre tried his best to hide his interest in Ashley, leaving fans wondering what happens next.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from March 17 to 21, 2025

Monday, March 17: Pamela helps Dani clean up her mess

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, things are about to get dramatic as Hayley confronts Dani yet again. Fans who have been curious about Dani's equation with Hayley, are expected to gain more insights as the two of them engage in a conversation about the past events.

Pamela will help Dani clean up her mess, while Ashley and Derek work on getting things back on track by improving their relationship. Later, Dani and Andre lean on each other. Despite having troubles in their individual lives, they continue seeing each other as a way of channelizing their suppressed energies.

Tuesday, March 18: Naomi's new case puts her in a tough position

As fans already know, Naomi is a very good lawyer. However, she deals with a new case that is expected to situate her in an extremely difficult position. Kat will get territorial as she steps up to defend her position. It is expected that she is about to continue talking ill about Eva by warning everyone about her intentions.

Later, Jacob and Marce are likely to head out on a stakeout, leaving fans wondering how their plan ends. It is expected that they are walking into another danger, which might complicate the storyline even further.

Wednesday, March 19: Leslie plots a deadly scheme with Eva

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, it seems that Andre somehow manages to locate Dani after much effort. However, fans wonder whether Dani is in the mood to be found. Ted and Nicole make arrangements for their anniversary as they suggest plans to each other.

Later, Leslie will plot yet another scheme after their initial plans of exposing Ted failed. It is expected that Leslie plans her next move with Eva that might cause troubles for the other key figures. As Ashley vents to Jan about her situation with Derek and Andre, fans await to find out whether her friend can offer her any advice on how to handle Derek and Andre.

Thursday, March 20: The show will be pre-empted for NCAA March Madness coverage

There are a lot of dramatic events unfolding on the show. However, there will be no premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025, due to the coverage of NCAA March Madness.

Friday, March 21: The show will be pre-empted for NCAA March Madness coverage

Things get even more intense at the end of the week on Beyond the Gates with all the current ongoings. But there is bad news for the viewers. The show is pre-empted again on Friday, March 21, 2025, for the coverage of NCAA March Madness.

With relationship dynamics at stake, unexpected events unfolding, and shocking truths surfacing, the show promises a week of emotional rollercoasters and high stakes drama.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

