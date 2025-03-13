Beyond the Gates spoilers: Family chaos erupts at Nicole's ceremony as Ted blocks Leslie and Vernon confronts Martin

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates is set to air on Thursday, March 13, 2025. This episode promises high drama as explosive events are about to shake things up in Fairmont Crest. Vernon is not pleased with the news he receives about Martin's future aspirations. Ted engages in another faceoff with Leslie as Nicole's award ceremony gets interrupted by family drama.

In the recent episodes, Beyond the Gates has delivered dramatic turning points and shocking revelations, complicating the plot dynamics even further. Leslie decided to run a DNA test on Ted. Meanwhile, Doug got deeper in debt as he returned to the casino to place bets.

In the meantime, Andre visited the hospital and complimented Ashley by clicking her photographs. Later, when Eva shared details of her day with Leslie, the latter said that the award ceremony would be the perfect opportunity to expose Nicole and Ted.

With relationships at stake and tensions rising higher than ever, fans are eager to watch what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates: Vernon learns about Martin's presidential aspirations

In Thursday's episode, airing on March 13, 2025, Vernon senses Martin's next move. Being a former Congressman himself, Vernon has helped mentor Martin as a Congressman. However, when he learns about Martin's plan to run for elections, he is a bit surprised.

With everything that is going on, fans wonder whether the Dupree family is ready to face the scrutiny when Martin runs for President. It seems that Martin is unaware of Vernon and Anita's latest interaction with Bill, where they sought his help. It is expected that Martin is determined to run for elections to fulfill his presidential aspirations.

However, Vernon is displeased with the news. It is expected that he will be quite upset with his grandson when he learns about his decision. The show's weekly preview showcased Vernon lashing out at Martin for his decisions, leaving fans to wonder whether it is actually Martin who made Vernon unhappy, or is there something else to it.

Beyond the Gates: Turmoil unfolds at Nicole's ceremony as Ted stops Leslie from blowing up his life

Meanwhile on Beyond the Gates, chaos erupts at Nicole's big award ceremony. It is expected that an intense session of family drama might interrupt her big day. Naomi requests Dani to be at her best behavior.

Since she has a big moment coming up, she wants to ensure that family harmony is maintained. She tries her best to stop Dani's mess from interfering with her day.

As the Dupree family comes together to attend Nicole's award ceremony, fans wonder whether Dani will agree to be civil and will she be able to act right. Since Dani has had a turbulent week after the stunt she pulled by firing a gun at Bill and Hayley's wedding, viewers are eager to watch how she acts in the award ceremony.

Later, Ted gets in Leslie's way and stops her from executing her plan. Leslie has already hatched a plan to get what she believes she and Eva are due. Previously, Leslie decided to create a scene at the award ceremony by exposing Ted and Nicole and revealing that Ted is Eva's father.

However, Ted is not about to sit back and let her blow things up without a fight, especially ahead of the big award ceremony. He engages in another faceoff with Leslie. As Ted prepares to block Leslie's plan to destroy his life, fans wonder whether he will be able to stop Leslie from ruining things with his wife.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, viewers are eager to find out whether Ted succeeds in stopping Leslie from blowing his life up. Additionally, with the latest developments, fans await to watch how Nicole's big award ceremony turns out.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

