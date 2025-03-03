Who is Martin Richardson in Beyond the Gates? Character explored

Martin Richardson has been a key character in Beyond the Gates since its debut on February 24, 2025. He is the son of Nicole and Ted Richardson, the older brother of Katherine (Kat), and is married to Bradley Smith (Smitty). Played by Brandon Claybon, an actor from Tennessee, Martin was created by Michele Val Jean. Claybon’s casting was announced on October 25, 2024.

Beyond the Gates is a new CBS daytime drama, set in the Maryland suburb near Washington, D.C. The show revolves around the Dupree family, an affluent African-American family residing in a prestigious gated community. Martin Richardson's character, brought to life by Brandon Claybon, is expected to become a significant figure in the plot.

Brandon Claybon as the actor behind Martin Richardson in Beyond the Gates

After joining the cast of Beyond the Gates, Brandon Claybon brought an entirely fresh perspective to the table. With a diverse acting portfolio, Brandon quickly made a significant impact with his portrayal of Martin Richardson.

Brandon is known for his roles in multiple films and television shows. His fans can catch a glance of him in productions such as Grey's Anatomy, General Hospital, and 9-1-1. His versatility as an actor has gained him recognition and fans have appreciated his ability to play complex roles.

Brandon began his career as a print model before appearing in numerous television commercials for multiple brands. He made his television debut in the popular CBS show Two and a Half Men. With years of professional experience in the industry, besides making his place in the daytime television scene, he has also earned a loyal fanbase.

Martin Richardson's evolution through Beyond the Gates

As per the storyline of Beyond the Gates, Martin Richardson is a Congressman with a successful career in politics. He has the ambition to become the first openly gay Black President, following his grandfather's path into politics. The showrunner portrays Martin as a confident and well-connected public servant, who privately deals with his personal insecurities.

Martin's relationship with his husband Smitty is one of the central aspects of his character. Being a same-sex couple in a position of high political influence not only brings them strength, but also invites potential conflict.

In Beyond the Gates, Martin and Smitty are parents to two adopted children, Tyrell and Samantha. Martin has extremely high academic expectations from his children and is also very protective of them, as he is unwilling to let Samantha date. In general, they seem to have a happy and stable family life.

Martin is connected to the Dupree family through his mother, Nicole Dupree Richardson. While pursuing a career in politics, Martin is seen following the steps of Vernon Dupree, his grandfather, who was a former senator. Despite tasting success in his respective field, Martin often states that Vernon's legacy is a lot to live up to.

Besides waiting to witness the roles Brandon Claybon portrays in the future, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming twists and turns that might confront his character, Martin Richardson.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

