The latest episode of Beyond the Gates is set to air on Monday, March 24, 2025. In this episode, Vanessa walks into trouble when Joey expresses his interest in working with her. Meanwhile, Kat and Tom get closer to each other, and their romance blossoms. Later, Chelsea faces a dilemma when she decides to shift her career path.

In the recent episodes of Beyond the Gates, Dani broke into Bill and Hayley's house, drank their wine, and destroyed their photo frame. As a result, Hayley threatened her and warned her that she would be sent to jail if she did not work on her reckless behavior.

In the meantime, Anita and Vernon narrated the story of how they became a couple when the Duprees met for breakfast at the country club. Naomi faced a legal challenge when three women asked for her help in suing her father, Bill. Lastly, Leslie plotted her revenge and planned to expose Ted's fraudulent activities.

With all the dramatic events unfolding in Fairmont Crest, fans await what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates: Vanessa unknowingly steps into a trap

In Monday's episode of Beyond the Gates, airing on March 24, 2025, Joey and Vanessa join forces. Joey is an ambitious businessman, who aspires to make it big in Fairmont Crest. However, his casino often attracts more trouble than what it is actually worth.

Joey expresses his interest in working with Vanessa. However, he has already caught Doug in his web as the latter got involved with gambling. After getting entangled with Joey, Doug ended up with a serious gambling problem.

Now, when he joins forces with Vanessa, it seems that she is walking right into a trap. With the current ongoings, fans wonder whether Vanessa will be eager to work with him. If she decides to work at the casino, the following episodes will reveal how her storyline shifts as she falls in trouble.

Beyond the Gates: Chelsea finds herself in a tough spot while romance brews between Kat and Tom

Meanwhile on Beyond the Gates, Chelsea makes a big decision that is about to shake things up in Fairmont Crest. According to the storyline of the show, she wishes to shift her career path from modeling to designing.

As Chelsea prepares to make a bold move in her career, fans wonder how Dani will react to this news. Dani, Chelsea's mother, believes that modeling is the perfect career path for her daughter that would enable her to make her place in the industry.

However, Chelsea seems to have other plans. She has big dreams of establishing herself as a handbag designer. She faces a dilemma while making her career choice because she knows her mother might not support her decision.

Later on Beyond the Gates, a feeling of love brews between Kat and Tom (Tomas). The two of them get closer to each other and find comfort in the company of one another. Kat confesses to Tom that she is a virgin. However, this revelation did not scare Tom.

It is expected that Kat and Tom will continue to grow closer and get intimate in the following episodes. They start developing a loving bond as romance blossoms between them. With the romantic developments between Kat and Tomas, viewers wonder whether they are ready to get into a relationship.

On the other hand, Jacob and Marcel continue clashing against each other. It is expected that the two detectives will not get along anytime soon. As their ideas clash during their stakeout mission, viewers wonder whether their working relationship will reach a new low.

Fans of Beyond the Gates await to watch how much longer will Jacob and Marcel tolerate each other. Additionally, with the latest developments, viewers are eager to discover how Dani reacts to Chelsea's move and how Vanessa navigates her way out of the trap.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

