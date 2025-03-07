Why did CBS cancel S.W.A.T. for the third time? Explained

CBS has canceled the action-drama show S.W.A.T. for the third time, concluding its eight-season journey. The series, featuring Shemar Moore as LAPD Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, has seen several cancellations and renewals in its history. Nonetheless, this recent choice seems to be conclusive, since the network has not participated in renewal talks with Sony Pictures Television, the studio responsible for the show.

The cancellation occurs as CBS reorganizes its primetime schedule, implementing modifications that have impacted other established series. The network is redirecting its attention to new initiatives like Sheriff Country and Boston Blue, which are offshoots of Fire Country and Blue Bloods. Though it has a loyal fan following and steady ratings, S.W.A.T. could not obtain another season because of financial and tactical factors.

Reasons behind the cancellation of S.W.A.T.

Jay Harrington as Sergeant David ‘Deacon’ Kay in S.W.A.T.. Deacon is a veteran officer and the team's second-in-command, known for his experience, tactical skills, and ability to keep the squad grounded. (Image via CBS)

CBS's choice to cancel S.W.A.T. for the third time was affected by various factors. The primary cause is thought to be monetary, since the network and Sony Pictures Television failed to establish a mutually advantageous deal. S.W.A.T. is a costly series to make, attributed to significant expenses for action scenes and on-site filming.

This marks the third occasion CBS has pulled the plug on the show. The series was initially canceled in May 2023 after six seasons, but it was brought back for a seventh season after fan backlash and discussions between CBS and Sony. The network originally intended for season 7 to be the last season but subsequently extended it to an eighth season because of sustained viewership success.

As reported by Deadline in an article published on March 6, 2025, CBS made a definitive choice, as it chose to make room for new shows. The network had been evaluating renewals for various programs, such as The Equalizer and FBI spinoffs, and ultimately placed greater emphasis on its own productions rather than outside offerings.

Deadline noted during the renewal announcements that due to its track record, the show was a clear contender for cancellation since it has lower ratings compared to the other dramas in danger this year, including the FBI spinoffs. Nonetheless, it has remained a reliable performer in the often unappreciated role of maintaining the lights on Friday.

Shemar Moore and the showrunner react to the cancellation

Shemar Moore, the lead actor and executive producer, shared his disappointment in an Instagram video. He relayed the information to the cast and crew, recognizing their dedication and the show's significance throughout the years. Moore also suggested the chance of S.W.A.T. relocating to a different network or streaming service, although no formal talks have been verified.

Showrunner Andrew Dettmann similarly expressed appreciation for the commitment of the cast and crew throughout the last eight seasons and thanked the fans for their support. In a March 5, 2025, interview released by Deadline, Dettmann remarked:

“It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of. They are truly an extraordinary group of people who have all worked so hard and have been so dedicated for all these eight seasons, overcoming countless challenges. I can’t give them enough credit. I feel so privileged to have been a part of the S.W.A.T. family.”

Former showrunner Shawn Ryan also reflected on the cancellation. Speaking with Deadline on March 5, 2025, he acknowledged the show's legacy and expressed concern for the crew members who would now be out of work. Ryan had previously voiced his worries in a January 26, 2025, interview with Deadline, where he discussed CBS’s pending ownership change and its impact on renewal decisions.

"The show I think is beloved in the executive ranks at CBS, the show is beloved by our audience," Ryan said at the time.

He added,

"But we also understand that a corporate change is happening in that world. I don’t know what the plans are. I don’t know what the criteria for renewal is going to be. It seems like it could be much different than years past."

Following the official cancellation, Ryan reiterated his appreciation for the team behind the show, stating,

"It’s been an extraordinary privilege to work on S.W.A.T. for eight seasons and tell the stories of Hondo and 20-Squad. I thank our fans, Shemar Moore, the rest of our cast, our producers, Sony Pictures Television, CBS Studios, and CBS for the opportunity. Most of all, I want to thank our tireless, dedicated crew who made our writers, directors, and cast always look good. My greatest concern right now is for them."

Will S.W.A.T. return on another platform?

There has been speculation about the show finding a new home on a streaming service or another network. Shemar Moore’s comments suggest he remains hopeful for a continuation, but no official plans have been announced. While the S.W.A.T. franchise has had multiple iterations in the past, including a 1975 television series and a 2003 film adaptation, it is unclear if another version will be developed in the future.

Given the show's loyal fan base, it is possible that another platform could pick it up, but as of now, there are no confirmed discussions. The series’ fate remains uncertain, and fans will have to wait for further updates.

