"Liz or Ric isn't leaving the show" — General Hospital fans link Liz’s fate to Sonny’s survival and Ric’s tragic crash

The March 28 car crash on General Hospital stirred up major online chaos after a viral Facebook post claimed Liz would die and her heart would be given to Sonny. The same post alleged Ric was driving Ava’s car, crashed into Liz, and would end up brain-dead in the hospital.

The theory spread fast, and people immediately started speculating if both Liz and Ric were being written off the show. But longtime viewers weren’t buying it.

Fans have started linking the rumors to Sonny’s ongoing medical issues, Ric’s surgery, and the complicated fallout from Kristina’s brake-cutting accident. The buzz hasn’t slowed, but neither has the backlash.

A viral Facebook post claimed:

Post about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

"I heard Liz's heart will be given to Sonny & I heard Rick was driving Ava's car & he crashed & hit Liz & killed her and he will be in the hospital brain dead. Does anyone know if this is true."

This post caused a frenzy in the comments. Some took it seriously. Others were quick to shut it down, calling it ridiculous and misinformed. The idea that Liz would die just to save Sonny pushed fans over the edge.

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

“Liz or Ric isn't leaving the show”

Another one came with a dose of frustration. The commenter was annoyed that anyone would believe such an over-the-top storyline, especially when nothing official had come from the network or actors involved.

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

More reactions read:

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

General Hospital April 1, 2025 episode recap

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Port Charles marked a major milestone with the unveiling of the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center, but the latter wasn’t able to attend. Tracy broke the news to Laura and Sonny that Monica’s health kept her home.

Laura admitted she was nervous about giving the speech without Monica by her side, but Curtis assured her it would be recorded for Monica to watch later.

Elsewhere, Alexis ran into Sonny at the memorial wall and gently called him out for being the anonymous donor behind the new center. He didn’t deny it and admitted he respects Monica even if she can’t stand him.

Laura later joined them and thanked Alexis for giving her the chance to have Lulu, referencing Sam’s sacrifice and the complicated legacy behind it in General Hospital.

Felicia and Carly took Donna to see Bobbie’s photo in the hospital, where Donna greeted her late grandmother. Maxie handed out Deception gift bags to all the nurses to celebrate the hospital’s 62nd anniversary, and Amy couldn’t stop gushing over the swag.

Stella and Felicia also got bags, and Maxie told them it was the least she could do.

Meanwhile, Lucy barged into Sidwell’s office with posters for the Nurses Ball. She explained the history — from the original 1994 Ball to the funds raised for HIV and AIDS care — and talked about losing her close friend and co-chair, Jon Hanley, in General Hospital.

Sidwell surprised her by agreeing to underwrite the whole event, but only if his name stayed attached to the cause.

Later, Tracy stood quietly at the memorial wall and reflected on Alan, her jealousy, and how Monica helped keep the hospital afloat. Ned found her there and listened as she shared her complicated respect for both Alan and Monica.

The dedication finally kicked off as Portia and Terry praised Monica’s legacy. Laura gave her speech as everyone watched proudly. But things got awkward when Lucy crashed the ceremony with Sidwell in tow, announcing his financial support for the Ball.

The crowd gave a half-hearted clap while Lucy stood there smiling, totally unaware that she had hijacked the moment.

Back in the chapel, Sonny reassured Carly about Michael’s future. They both reflected on the hospital’s role in their lives and how much loss and hope it’s seen in General Hospital.

