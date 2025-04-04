"They are great friends" – General Hospital fans defend Laura and Sonny’s bond despite criticism over her ties to a crime boss

It didn't take long for fans to weigh in after General Hospital aired scenes of Mayor Laura Collins having lunch with Sonny Corinthos. While the setting was calm, the reactions were intense. Some viewers questioned whether a sitting mayor should be breaking bread with a man known for his criminal connections.

Others defended Laura, reminding people that she and Sonny share a long history transcending labels like "mob boss" and "public official." The moment sparked a wave of Facebook comments, with many standing up for their friendship and shutting down the criticism.

“They are great friends”

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

This brief yet assertive comment encapsulated the sentiments of many long-time viewers. Sonny and Laura's friendship is authentic, grounded in trust and shared experiences.

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

Another comment highlights Sonny's loyalty. Whatever he has done, he has never betrayed Laura. Their bond predates politics, and fans believe Sonny would never put her in harm's way. Another comment reflects on the Cyrus Renault era, when Sonny's line-blurring tactics were essential. Fans recall Laura's anger, but they also observed her coming to realize that Sonny wasn't the real problem.

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

There is another comment that adds nuance. It's not about liking mob life—it's about understanding it. Sonny's presence deters more serious threats. Port Charles might be more chaotic without him acting as a buffer.

Another comment notes that Laura and Sonny share a grandson, which makes their relationship even more intricate. They're more than friends because they're connected through blood and legacy.

General Hospital April 3, 2025, recap

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Thursday's General Hospital was filled with tension, awkward reunions, and a few surprises. Lucas and Marco finally faced each other again at the Metro Court bar, and it was less uncomfortable than expected.

Lucas was shocked to find Marco in Port Charles but listened as Marco explained he was there to interview with Diane. After clearing the air about their night in Miami, the two reconnected and agreed to meet again, just before Carly showed up fishing for gossip.

Meanwhile, Carly dealt with her own issues. She and Jack argued over his questionable conversation with Sonny. Carly wasn't buying Jack's explanation that Sonny never mentioned her, especially since this wouldn't be the first time Sonny told someone to back off. Jack claimed secrecy came with the territory and asked Carly if she could accept that. Apparently, she could—because they kissed in the middle of the room.

At the coffee shop, Josslyn saw Vaughn receiving a mysterious notepad from a woman who helped him pick up dropped croissants. She confronted him later, but Jack walked in before she could get any real answers. Jack warned Vaughn to stay off the field, referencing what happened in Romania, which only fueled Joss's suspicions.

Over at Wyndemere, Sonny confronted Sidwell about the firebomb at his penthouse, implying that Sidwell's arrival in town wasn't a coincidence. Sidwell insisted he admired Sonny's way of running business and even offered to help find the culprit. Sonny wasn't interested. After he left, Natalia warned Sidwell not to cross Sonny. That's when Marco entered and revealed the big twist—Sidwell is his dad, and Natalia is his mom.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Jason and Sasha discussed his legal role in her baby's life. Sasha was concerned about potentially lying to Willow and committing fraud. Jason urged her not to stress and reassured her that they'd tackle things one step at a time. When the baby kicked, Sasha jokingly referred to Jason as "Dad."

At the hospital, Drew lashed out at Portia for not controlling Curtis and even threatened her job. Curtis confronted Drew and insisted that he leave Kai out of his schemes. At the Metro Court, Trina shut down ADA Turner, who was clearly targeting Emma. Turner later attempted to rattle Sonny, but he dismissed it with his usual confidence. Port Charles was full of fire this Thursday, not just from Sonny's penthouse.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

