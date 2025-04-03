"She is irreplaceable" – General Hospital fans disagree on whether Monica Quartermaine should be recast after Leslie Charleson’s demise

The passing of Leslie Charleson in January 2025 has significantly affected General Hospital fans. She played Monica Quartermaine for nearly five decades, and her death left a void in the storyline.

On April 1, the show paid tribute with a special 62nd anniversary episode and the opening of the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center. But now, the debate has started: Should Monica be recast? The fandom is split.

While some believe the role should rest with Leslie, others argue the character could still have life with the right actress. Facebook is already flooded with fan opinions after one Facebook user posted, "I wish GH would replace Monica".

“She is irreplaceable!” one fan said in reply.

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

Fans feel that nobody else can do it justice. For viewers who’ve grown up with Leslie in the role, bringing in someone new wouldn't feel the same. Another fan commented that Monica was a treasure, and that can’t be replicated.

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

Another fan is against the idea of recasting. To them, recasting would be disrespectful. Letting Monica die is, in their view, the only respectful way to honor Leslie.

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

The fan thinks it is a cultural decision. Monica has been the center of the show, and fans want it to keep it that way.

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

General Hospital April 2, 2025, recap

Still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Sasha went to Wyndemere to confront Sidwell directly. She demanded assurance he wouldn’t screw over Deception. Sidwell promised he wouldn’t, but Sasha wasn’t buying it. She reminded him that if anything shady came up, she knew someone who’d deal with him.

Back in the Quartermaine solarium, Lucy pushed for a deal with Sidwell’s company. Tracy brought up the kidnapping incident, but Maxie defended Sidwell, saying Sasha had downplayed it. After a tense vote, Natalia and Tracy abstained while Brook Lynn and Maxie gave the green light, moving the deal forward.

At Wyndemere, Natalia gave Sidwell her own warning. She told him she knew about his smuggling and could blow up the deal by revealing their past marriage. Sidwell snapped and accused her of wrecking their family. The fight is intense and only pauses when Sonny shows up at the door.

Meanwhile, Laura and Sonny had lunch at the Port Charles Grille. Councilman Boyle interrupted with thinly veiled threats about optics. Laura defended her friendship with Sonny, while Sonny admitted the lunch could be seen the wrong way. Laura updated him about Ric’s condition. Sonny’s only question was whether Elizabeth was okay. He hoped Ric survived, if only for Molly’s sake.

Elsewhere, Carly arrived with Jack, making Sonny visibly annoyed. Jack pulled Sonny aside to inform him that a hitman named Soliski had turned up dead in Toronto. Sonny denied knowing anything, but Jack clearly didn’t believe him.

Still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

At General Hospital, Jason asked Lucas to speak with Carly again about Jack, but Lucas warned that pushing too hard might drive Carly closer to him. Jason later met Diane to amend his will, wanting to include Sasha’s baby, though he hadn’t told Carly the truth yet.

In court, Emma faced charges for chaining herself to the Quartermaine crypt. The ADA pushed for jail time, citing sealed records from California. Emma refused to talk but admitted to Anna later that she had signed an NDA to avoid jail after a past protest. Thanks to Tracy and Sasha showing up, the judge allowed Emma to plead guilty in exchange for community service.

The episode ended with mounting tension at Wyndemere. Natalia warned Sidwell again. He exploded in anger just as Sonny arrived, setting the stage for the showdown that is coming next.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

