General Hospital announces Nurses Ball 2025 on its 62nd anniversary

The episode of General Hospital that was released on April 1, 2025, marked the show's 62nd anniversary. In this episode, the Quartermaine family honors Monica with a new cardiac wing at the hospital. Later in the episode, the 2025 Nurses Ball is announced, leaving fans surprised and excited.

Ad

The special anniversary episode featured the favorite characters in Port Charles. Veteran characters like Sonny (Maurice Benard), Laura (Genie Francis), Felicia (Kristina Wagner), and Tracy (Jane Elliot) appeared in this episode. New characters like Amy (Risa Dorken), Donna (Scarlett Spears), Curtis (Donnell Turner), and Terry (Cassandra James) joined the key players.

Additionally, the episode also paid tribute to the characters GH lost over its 62 years. In this episode, the characters visit the memorial wall to remember old characters like Bobbie, Alan, Edward, Lila, and Epiphany.

Ad

Trending

The significant figures of Port Charles assembled at the hospital to celebrate the opening of the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Center. After Portia and Terry delivered a heartfelt speech about the former Chief of Staff, Laura started unveiling the wing as part of the dedication ceremony to Monica for her service to the hospital.

Later, Lucy pitched an idea to her friend, Sidwell. She revealed her plans for the 2025 Nurses Ball. Sidwell and Lucy crashed the opening ceremony of the cardiac wing and announced the Nurses Ball of 2025. Sidwell offered to fund the entire ball, but Sonny and Laura felt uncomfortable about Sidwell's growing influence.

Ad

Ad

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital, everyone arranged to honor the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Center. Meanwhile, Tracy interrupted the ceremony and shared some bad news. She stated that Monica was too sick to attend the opening ceremony. However, the Quartermaine family did not stop the event and decided to carry on with the celebration.

Laura Collins discusses the mystery donor's identity with Curtis. Later, Alexis confronts Sonny Corinthos and informs him about seeing his name on Diane's paperwork. It is revealed that Sonny secretly donated out of respect, despite his rough history with Monica.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Alexis talked to Laura about their daughters. She discussed Sam's selfless sacrifice and said that she did not see Sam's death as a trade for Lulu Spencer's survival. Both Alexis and Laura found comfort while talking to each other due to their shared grief.

Carly visited the hospital's memorial wall with her daughter, Donna. After remembering Bobbie Spencer, they left for the chapel, where they prayed for the speedy recovery of Michael Corinthos. Sonny joined them and reassured Carly about Michael's health, saying that he hoped for his quick recovery.

Ad

Ad

Later, in General Hospital, Sonny met Anna Devane, and they engaged in a private discussion. When they remembered Robin and Stone Cates, Anna kissed Sonny on the cheek and said that it was on behalf of Robin. As Sonny became emotional, it was revealed how much the hospital had meant to him over the years.

As Laura started delivering an emotional speech about Monica's legacy and years of service to the hospital, Lucy crashed the event, along with Sidwell. Previously, Lucy pitched an idea to Sidwell about the 2025 Nurses Ball. In a turn of events, Lucy announced the Nurses Ball of 2025 in front of everyone and stated that Sidwell would be the only sponsor of the entire ball.

Ad

With the current ongoings in the show's storyline, fans eagerly await to witness the 2025 Nurses Ball on General Hospital.

Also read: Natalia Livingston shares her thoughts on returning to General Hospital

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback