General Hospital spoilers: Sonny’s plans fall apart, Molly faces devastating news and Kristina’s mistake turns deadly

Crises and thwarted strategies shape the General Hospital plot for Monday, March 31, 2025. While the Solinsky angle falls flat for Sonny Corinthos, Kristina Corinthos's misdirected revenge claims unexpected victims. This leaves her recently reunited sister, Molly Lansing, shocked and shattered.

The previous week on GH saw Sonny having chest pain while arguing with Ava Jerome. As Ava watched him in pain, Kristina rushed in to save her father. Furious with Ava, Kristina sought revenge by cutting the brake wires of the vehicle parked in Ava's spot. However, the car actually belonged to Ric Lansing, who offered Elizabeth Webber a ride.

Meanwhile, Sonny left for Toronto with Jason Morgan, looking for the hitman Solinsky, who had planted the explosive in Sonny's apartment. Together, they cornered Solinsky for information about his recruiter. Elsewhere, Drew made a tempting offer to Kai Taylor while also asking Ezra Boyle to demolish the Quartermaine family crypt.

As always, General Hospital continues to present the intermingling dynamics of the residents in the fictional Port Charles town. The soap is a long-running daily show airing on ABC since April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Sonny faces disappointment

As previously mentioned, Sonny Corinthos and Jason Morgan traveled to Toronto after Brick provided intel on Solinsky, the hitman responsible for planting the explosive device in Sonny's penthouse—that burned Michael Corinthos.

In Toronto, Sonny pointed a gun at Solinsky, demanding to know the name of his recruiter who had asked him to plant the bomb. Meanwhile, Jason blocked Solinsky's escape route. Solinsky pleaded that he would be killed if he gave the name.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Sonny's plan fails, and he returns empty-handed. Solinsky will likely get shot before he can reveal anything. As such, the mob boss will need to strategize a different approach.

General Hospital: Molly's newfound peace is crushed

Recently, Molly Lansing suggested her parents put their differences aside and patch up for her sake. As her father, Ric Lansing, and her mother, Alexis Davis, reconciled into a more friendly relationship, Molly reached out to her sparring sister, Kristina Corinthos.

After she suggested the two get back into their past camaraderie since she felt lonely after losing their child and their elder sister, Sam McCall, Kristina agreed to the suggestion.

However, the General Hospital preview hinted at Molly receiving distressing news. This may be related to her father Ric Lansing's car accident, where he may be badly injured. This may lead to Molly worrying about losing another loved one. She may share her fears with Cody Bell, who will expectedly offer solace.

General Hospital: Kristina's revenge gets misdirected casualty

Tuesday's episode, dated March 25, 2025, featured Ava Jerome visiting Sonny Corinthos to ask for financial help. However, an altercation between the two led to Sonny suffering severe chest pain and being unable to access his medicines lying inches away from him.

Kristina Corinthos rushed to the spot and saved her father's life while Ava left. When she later confronted Ava, the latter asked probing questions about Sonny's health. Since Kristina already blamed Ava for the death of baby Irene, she presumed Ava wanted to manipulate Sonny's health for her own benefit. As such, she planned revenge.

Friday's episode, dated March 28, 2025, saw an enraged Kristina cutting off the brake wires of the car parked in Ava's parking slot, assuming this would cause Ava to crash. However, she was unaware that it was Ric Lansing's vehicle parked in Ava's spot.

In the upcoming General Hospital episode on March 31, 2025, Ric will get into a car crash while driving Elizabeth Webber. A repentant Kristina will try to stop the accident but will be too late. Lucky Spencer, who follows Kristina to the accident spot, will be distressed to find Elizabeth injured.

Kristina may console her sister Molly in this worrisome situation without hinting at her role in the accident. However, both Lucky Spencer and Ava Jerome will soon realize Kristina's doings. Whether this news destroys Kristina and Molly's relationship remains to be seen.

Catch the latest drama on ABC as Sonny plans a new strategy and Kristina tries to cover up her mistake on General Hospital.

