General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 31 to April 4, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital which first premiered on American daytime television on April 1, 1963, has been a fan favorite for decades. The show was created by the producer couple Doris and Frank Hursley and is set in the fictional town city of Port Charles. General Hospital revolves around the lives of the members of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Cassadine, and Spencer families.

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025, the show will have many interesting and dramatic plot points surrounding its main characters and their characters' arcs. These include how Jason and Sonny's plans involving Soliski will face hurdles, the cast honoring the late Leslie Charleson, who used to play Monica Quartermaine, and how Kristina's car tampering will end up affecting Ric and Elizabeth.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025

1) Jason and Sonny's plans go awry

Recently on General Hospital, Jason Morgan and Sonny Corinthos had found out that the hitman responsible for the penthouse attack, Soliski, was walking around scott-free in Toronto, and on Friday's episode, both of them took a flight to Toronto and cornered him alone in his apartment.

Jason and Sonny had hopes of extracting the name of the person who had hired Soliski in the first place and asked him to commit such crimes against the Corinthos family. Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes suggest that despite their best efforts of cornering him, there might be a chance Soliski would unleash a hidden weapon and be able to save himself and run from the situation for now. However, there might be something that the two of them might come across in his apartment that could potentially end up being a clue.

2) The Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Wing is opened

The cast, crew, and production of General Hospital will be celebrating its 62nd anniversary on April 1, 2025, and the episode will be slated to honor the late Leslie Charleson, who used to play Monica Quartermaine on the show. The episode will show the hospital opening a special Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Wing in honor of her memory and association with the show.

Leslie Charleson played the role of Doctor Monica Quartermaine for 47 years out of the 62 that it has been on air. Monica was the Chief of Cardiology at the General Hospital. The actress died on January 12, 2025, as a result of sequelae of blunt head trauma at a Los Angeles hospital. She had previously received 4 Daytime Emmy nominations for her role as Monica on the show.

3) Kristina's unknowing mistake

Kristina had tampered with a car thinking it belonged to Ava, but in reality, it belonged to Ric. Ric had been driving Elizabeth home, and spoilers suggest that their trip ended in a disaster due to Kristina's mistake. Spoiler preview videos of the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital showed Molly receiving devastating news regarding her father.

While viewers are yet to find out about the exact aftermath of the car accident situation, it will not be good for Molly and Kristina, who had only recently tried really hard at repairing their relationship with each other, once Molly finds out that the accident was due to Kristina's fault.

Fans can watch the show on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

