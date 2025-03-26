General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in March 2025

General Hospital, the long-running ABC daytime soap series, is continuing to provide it where drama, romance, and dramatic twists are concerned. Going into its seventh decade on air, the show remains a popular favorite among its viewers with an ever-changing roster of characters and storylines that captivate and keep viewers sitting on the edge of their seats.

March 2025 was no different, as the show hired on some new faces, returned some old standbys, and snuck in a long-time player into a new position. From contract renewals to guest spots and big returns, below is the complete rundown on all the General Hospital comings and goings for the month.

Complete list of comings and goings in March 2025 on General Hospital

Returns & new arrivals

1) James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

Valentin Cassadine reappeared long-awaited in Port Charles on March 17 and 18. Having been in hiding for months, the infamous Cassadine elder returned as part of a story that should shake not only the Cassadine empire, but the WSB case of Jason Morgan's return, as well.

Valentin's reappearance portends ulterior motives and raises questions about what he had been doing, though so far to anyone but a handful of key players, and guarding whom.

2) Scarlett Fernandez as Charlotte Cassadine

Scarlett Fernandez's return as Valentin's daughter and Lulu's sole child, Charlotte, also added more emotional depth in March. She was last seen in a one-day reunion with Lulu (Alexa Havins), but her return can only be a sign of hot drama.

That reunion with the mother and brother Rocco was made more complicated by Charlotte's past of having been shot, as well as seeing her father's criminal life. Her return caused ripple effects around the canvas.

3) Adrian Anchondo as Marco

Adrian Anchondo came aboard at General Hospital in a contract position as Marco, a dashing but mysterious lawyer with connections to several current cases.

He first appeared in mid-March on scenes involving Lucas (Van Hansis), and his persona is said to have "dark secrets" that will connect him to something like mob business or political corruption. Anchondo has a great résumé to bring to the role, having worked on The Rookie, FBI: Most Wanted, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

4) Bradford Anderson as Damian Spinelli

Fan favorite Bradford Anderson popped back in on March 3 as the eccentric and beloved tech wizard, Damian Spinelli. He shared scenes with Lulu, hinting at a possible role in aiding her re-entry into Port Charles society. Spinelli’s return always brings comic relief, but with his hacking skills, he could also get pulled into the Jason Morgan legal drama or the WSB spy ring.

5) Bryce Dufree as Vaughn

Bryce Dufree joined the cast as Vaughn, who was hired to train Josslyn (Eden McCoy). The military aspect of Vaughn and his rugged intensity indicates bigger things to come, especially once Joss gets further involved with perilous landscapes.

6) Guy Gansert as Geoffrey Beckett

Reality TV fans recall Guy Gansert from The Golden Bachelorette, where he came in second place to Chock Chapple. Gansert began his acting career at General Hospital as wildlife reporter Geoffrey Beckett, who chatted with Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Ava (Maura West) on March 12.

Though a one-shot, his stint created buzz about whether his character could return as a love interest or investigative nemesis.

7) Daniel Cosgrove as Councilman Ezra Boyle

Soap vet Daniel Cosgrove came on board at General Hospital as Councilman Ezra Boyle. He began in early April and has already been seen plotting with Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Drew (Cameron Mathison). With Cosgrove's daytime resume, he's worked at All My Children, As the World Turns, and Days of Our Lives; expect Ezra to be a political player in upcoming storylines.

Exits & status changes

1) Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford

Tajh Bellow appears to have transitioned from contract to recurring. Bellow, who has played TJ Ashford since 2018 and was put on contract in 2022, had his name quietly removed from the end credits in February.

While no official announcement has been made, that usually means going from contract to recurring. TJ remains an on-the-job presence in Port Charles as a doctor and Molly's boyfriend, but the audience will see less of him from this point on.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

