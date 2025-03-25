General Hospital recap (March 24, 2025): Valentin says goodbye, Josslyn questions Brennan, and Jason warns Carly

In the episode of ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on March 24, 2025, Valentin Cassadine prepared for a possible life sentence, while Jason Morgan warned Carly Spencer about the dangers of Jack Brennan. Josslyn Jacks faced a lie detector test that could impact her future.

At the hospital, Elizabeth Baldwin and Lucas Jones uncovered Brad Cooper’s blackmail scheme involving Portia Robinson. Nina Reeves’ snooping led to a heated confrontation with Drew Quartermaine and Willow Corinthos. Meanwhile, Ava Jerome urged Nina and Portia to work together, and Josslyn questioned Brennan’s true intentions with Carly.

By the end, Valentin had an emotional farewell with Charlotte before heading to Steinmauer. Josslyn learned a tough lesson about WSB tactics, and Carly had to face Jason’s warning about Brennan.

Elizabeth and Lucas uncover a dangerous secret

In General Hospital, Lucas told Elizabeth that Brad was blackmailing Portia. Their suspicions grew when they linked Portia’s recent meeting with Ric Lansing to the situation. Although they hesitated to dig deeper, they felt they had no choice but to know the truth that could change everything.

Meanwhile, Portia considered using Drew's medical records to her advantage, but Ava Jerome warned it could backfire. Ava, despite her own troubles, urged Portia to find a trustworthy ally.

Nina and Drew clash over Willow

At his home in General Hospital, Drew caught Nina snooping in his safe. She claimed she was protecting Willow and her children, but Drew accused her of interfering because she couldn’t stand him moving on.

When Willow arrived, Drew covered by saying Nina was upset about their living arrangement. Even though Willow was disappointed, she accepted Nina’s apology and later asked Drew if she could really lose her kids.

Drew reassured her that as a congressman, he had more power than Michael Corinthos and didn’t think it would happen.

Later at Portia’s office, Ava urged her and Nina to work together against Drew. Though uneasy, they realized joining hands might be their best chance at survival.

Jason warns Carly as tensions rise

Carly was furious at Jason for trying to control her decisions about Jack Brennan. Jason warned that Brennan was dangerous, but Carly refused to listen, insisting she had the right to choose, just like Sam always had with Jason.

Jason reminded her of the risks and vowed to make Brennan pay if he harmed her. Carly was shaken but unwilling to back down.

Josslyn’s lie detector test and shocking discovery

During WSB training, Josslyn took a tough lie detector test about Sonny and the explosion. Brennan later pulled her aside, stressing the need to stay calm under pressure. He then told Josslyn that Carly was hospitalized for polonium poisoning but was stable.

Josslyn decided to stay in training but grew suspicious of Brennan’s motives toward Carly. When she questioned him, he dodged the answer, but Josslyn warned him that Carly wasn’t easy to deceive.

Valentin’s heartbreaking goodbye

At the PCPD on General Hospital, Valentin told Alexis he arranged to reclaim Cassadine's wealth for Charlotte’s future. Anna confronted him, upset that he couldn’t just walk away, but he insisted he was never truly free.

Charlotte rushed to see her father, and after a talk with Alexis, Lulu allowed it. Valentin shared an emotional goodbye with Charlotte before heading to Steinmauer. As the episode wrapped up, Anna vowed to make Brennan pay if the transfer didn’t go smoothly.

Fans can watch the new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

