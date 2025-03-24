General Hospital spoilers: Drew busts Nina, Carly defies Jason and Valentin makes a request

Associations will be questioned on General Hospital's plot for March 24, 2025, in the wake of Carly Spencer's poisoning by Valentin Cassadine. Since Valentine's target was Jack Brennan, most of Carly's friends believed her relationship with Brennan put her in more danger. Elsewhere, Nina Reeves's raid at Drew Caine's place will put her in a spot.

The past week on General Hospital saw Carly recovering from polonium poisoning as Valentin was put for interrogation at PCPD. Jason Morgan extracted information on Brennan from Valentin while Sonny Corinthos took in Carly's daughter to care for the child.

Elsewhere, Drew Caine announced the new sports project at the hospital with Kai Taylor, to the press. While he continued to corner Portia Robinson, he was joined by Council person, Ezra Boyle. However, Curtis Ashford warned Kai against trusting Drew. On the other hand, Nina tried to convince Willow Corinthos to reconsider her decision to move in with Drew, offering to buy her a house.

Meanwhile, General Hospital is one of the longest-running ABC daily soap, airing since April 1963. The plot focuses on residents of the fictional town of Port Charles, and the staff and patients of the titular medical facility in the town.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Drew discovers Nina's intrusion

Friday's episode, March 21, 2025, Nina Reeves sneaks into Drew Caine's house using a spare key. She then proceeded to open the congressman's safe and look through his documents. Her goal was to discover some dirt on him, as she and Carly Spencer had planned, to use as leverage to bring him down.

General Hospital spoilers suggest Drew Caine will return home before Nina can complete her search. The latter will try to put back the things as before and escape. However, Drew will likely catch her and stop her in her tracks. The two may have a showdown after Drew calls her out for snooping.

Later, Willow Corinthos may learn about her mother's dirty move and refuse to see any reason. She will additionally refuse to believe Nina when the latter points out Drew's negative side. Meanwhile, Drew will assure Willow that he has nothing to hide.

As such, Nina will reach out to Portia Robinson for a collaboration against Drew. Portia too has Drew's medical file and some plans handy to bring down the congressman which she may share with Nina.

General Hospital: Carly resists Jason's ultimatum

Jason Morgan was worried about his best friend, Carly Spencer's safety since her near-fatal poisoning accident. Since, the culprit, Valentine Cassadine's arrest, Jason has had an open discussion with Valentin about his real target, Jack Brennan.

After getting inner information on Brennan, Jason is now convinced that Carly's association with Brennan will continue to put her life in danger. As such, he will issue a final warning to Carly to end her relationship with Brennan, for her safety.

However, Carly will be reluctant to walk out of her newly-found romance with Jack Brennan, particularly after he professed his love at the hospital. However, while defying Jason's demands, Carly will likely be apprehensive about destroying her friendship with him. As such, she may want Jason to be patient with her and not give up on her.

General Hospital: Valentin begs Alexis for help

Friday's General Hospital episode, aired on March 21, 2025, saw Alexis Davis in the PCPD interrogation room after Jason Morgan left. She assumed Valentin Cassadine asked to see her as his attorney and wanted her to represent him in court. However, Valentin informed her that even an excellent lawyer like her cannot save him from his punishments.

Monday, March 24, 2025, will see Alexis demanding an explanation for being summoned to the PCPD office. In response, Valentin may table his request and expectations from him. Since he will be imprisoned for a long time, Valentin is worried about his daughter, Charlotte Cassadine, whom he loves dearly.

As such, Valentin may make a plea to Alexis for Charlotte's safety and care. Since Alexis is a devoted mother and grandmother, she will not be able to deny Valentin's petition.

Other story arcs will focus on Brennan and Josslyn's interaction about secrecy, and Elizabeth cornering Lucas about Portia's secret. Catch the upcoming episode of General Hospital on ABC.

