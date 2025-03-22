General Hospital recap (March 21, 2025): Portia plots her revenge while Drew recruits Kai

The latest episode of General Hospital aired on Friday, March 21, 2025. This episode featured several dramatic events as Drew organized a press conference and hired Kai to work for him. Kristina screamed at Ava when the latter came to meet Alexis. Later, Portia hatched her revenge plan by getting hold of Drew's medical files.

Who are unfamiliar with the show, General Hospital was broadcast on April 1, 1963. Since the soap's inception, it has been one of the longest-running shows in American daytime television. Conceptualized by Frank and Doris Hursley, the daytime drama is set in the fictional town of Port Charles and revolves around the people who work at the hospital.

Everything that happened on the March 21, 2025, episode of General Hospital

Drew hires Kai

In the episode of General Hospital that was released on Friday, March 21, 2025, Drew held a press conference, where his new sports program was announced. He recruited Kai to represent the program. Drew asked Kai about his plans and convinced him that he could have a future in politics. In the meantime, councilman Ezra Boyle appeared and met Drew.

When Curtis witnessed Drew talking to Kai, he immediately pulled Kai aside and gave him a warning. He informed Kai that Drew was someone who would do anything to get what he wanted, but he would not care to keep his promises. Trina congratulated Kai for the speech and wondered if he, too, had a political career.

Portia hatches her revenge plan

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Portia smiled and nodded while Drew was around. However, behind the closed office door, she got hold of Drew's medical files. She already tampered with the medical results. It was revealed that she was busy plotting her revenge plan and nothing was stopping her from doing what she wanted.

With the current ongoings, viewers wonder whether Portia would succeed in finding a way to finally eliminate Drew. It is expected that she would be able to go after Drew only if no one killed him first. On the other hand, as Drew hired Kai for his program, fans wondered whether Kai's new career path would be in politics.

Kristina lashes out at Ava

As the storyline of General Hospital progressed, Kristina met Alexis at the latter's office and started discussing Valentin. Ava showed up and wanted to talk to Alexis, but found Kristina there instead. When Ava wished to talk privately with Alexis, Kristina refused to let that happen.

Ava talked about her divorce settlement. She said that if Alexis could arrange a loan from the estate, she would happily pay it back with interest. In a dramatic turn of events, Ava's demand made Kristina furious. She lashed out at Ava and said that there was no way her mother would give money to the woman who killed her grandchild.

Alexis told Ava that she had to refuse and turn down her proposal for the sake of her daughter, Kristina. Ava warned her and mentioned that fuelling Kristina's delusions was not doing her any good. Ava stormed out after saying that Kristina was not being rational and Alexis knew it very well.

Jason gets answers from Valentin

Later, on General Hospital, Jason met Valentin and asked him to tell him everything about Jack Brennan. Valentin opened up about Brennan and discussed his history with Jason. He said that Brennan tried to kill him for what happened to Carly previously as she was poisoned.

Jason thanked Valentin for the information. However, Valentin warned him that Jack tended to get whatever he wanted, and he asked Jason to intervene. Jason, on the other hand, figured out that Valentin shared information about Jack with him only because it suited his selfish needs.

As tensions rise in Port Charles, viewers await to witness how Portia's revenge plan turns out. Additionally, with the latest developments in the show's storyline, fans wonder what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

