General Hospital spoilers: Jason pressures Valentin, Drew blackmails Portia and Carly stands by Brennan

Impending perils need to be resolved in General Hospital's upcoming storyline, as Friday, March 21, 2025, sets the stage for more revelations and drama. In the wake of Carly Spencer's poisoning and Valentin Cassadine's arrest, everyone in Port Charles connected to the two will be affected. Moreover, Drew Caine is not likely to back down from his dirty ways anytime soon.

Thursday's General Hospital episode, dated March 20, 2025, found Jack Brennan ready to kill Valentin Cassadine, while Jason Morgan tried to stop Anna Devane from stepping in for Valentin. However, Anna pushed her way in, called backup, and arrested Valentin, as Jason ordered Brennan to stay away from Carly.

Elsewhere, the story arc of Brook Lynn's baby heated up as BLQ displayed her lack of trust in her mother, Lois Cerullo, while Harrison Chase visited Lulu Spencer and warned her against interfering with his wife, Brook Lynn's affairs. On the other hand, Nina Reeves offered to get Willow Corinthos a home of her own to keep her off Drew Caine.

Meanwhile, General Hospital remains one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on ABC since April 1963, presenting the convoluted lives of the Port Charles residents against the backdrop of the titular medical institution.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Jason has questions for Valentin

On Thursday's episode, dated March 20, 2025, Jason Morgan was initially seen blocking Anna Devane from going to Valentin Cassadine, as the latter was held at gunpoint by Jack Brennan. Jason was asked by his boss, Sonny Corinthos, to make sure that Brennan eliminated Valentin.

However, soon Jason let Anna go, and she arrested Valentin while asking Brennan to stand down. Jason followed it up by warning Brennan to stay away from Carly Spencer's life since he believed Carly's poisoning was because of her association with Brennan.

Friday, March 21, 2025, will likely find Jason Morgan face-to-face with Valentin Cassadine and the PCPD interrogation room. He knows that Brennan will possibly ignore his orders and reconnect with Carly. Moreover, he knows Carly trusts Brennan and will continue her association with him.

In the upcoming episode, Jason will ask Valentin to spill everything he knows about Jack Brennan. Jason knows that Valentin and Brennan were former colleagues and friends. As such, Valentin will be the best person to give Jason more insight into Brennan's character, his life, and the danger he may cause to Carly.

General Hospital: Drew continues intimidating Portia

Drew Caine has been blackmailing Portia Robinson for an audience with her husband, Curtis Ashford. Drew has got his hands on evidence against Portia proving her lab results tampering in the Heather Webber case. With a professional risk hanging, Portia agreed to Drew's demands.

However, Curtis is not convinced by Portia's suggestions, leaving the doctor in a fix. Added to this situation is Drew's upcoming project for the hospital featuring Kai Taylor, Trina Robinson's friend. Drew has asked Curtis's firm, Aurora Media, to cover the event that will have Drew alongside Portia.

The upcoming episode of March 21, 2025, will find Portia asking Drew to take center stage and media adulation and leave her alone. However, the congressman will remind her that he has evidence against her and can destroy her. As such, he gets to call the shots and decide on her actions. A desperate Portia may later meet her friend, Ava Jerome, and rant against Drew.

General Hospital: Carly defends Brennan

Carly Spencer was recently poisoned by champagne spiked with polonium, which was meant for Jack Brennan. Valentin had placed the tampered bottle to kill Brennan, which Carly drank instead. While Carly was saved in time by Brennan and the General Hospital staff, many Port Charles residents felt she was in danger because of her association with the WSB agent.

On Friday's episode of March 21, 2025, Dr. Lucas Jones will visit Carly to inquire about her recovery. He will mention Brennan as the root cause of her ordeal. He will also point out that Jack Brennan and his profession are both dangerous.

However, this will agitate Carly as she will jump to her beau's defense. She will point out that she was harmed due to Valentin putting poison in the bottle. She will emphasize that Valentin Cassadine is a danger to society and not Jack Brennan.

Stay tuned to catch the latest drama on General Hospital as Jason finds more about Brennan from Valentin.

