General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 17 to 21, 2025)

Conspiracies and excitement will dominate General Hospital during the week of March 17, 2025. In the wake of Charlotte's return to Port Charles and Gloria Cerullo's arrival to put a lid on the Brook Lynn baby case from her past, more secrets will be revealed, leading to further confusion. Moreover, Valentin Cassadine is expected to make more moves against his perceived enemy.

One of last week's major storylines on General Hospital was Anna Devane and Jason Morgan's trip to Buenos Aires to get Charlotte back and deliver her to her mother, Lulu Spencer. Meanwhile, Congressman Drew Quartermaine deliberately picked a fight with Tracy Quartermaine and had her arrested while blackmailing Dr. Portia into subduing her husband, Curtis Ashford.

Elsewhere, Brook Lynn pined for information on her son, adopted years ago, while Gloria put a stop to it. Additionally, Sasha Gilmore had a tiff with Willow Corinthos over her baby but managed to keep the identity of the baby's father a secret.

As always, General Hospital will continue to present story arcs of residents of the fictional Port Charles township against the backdrop of the titular medical facility. The soap is one of the longest-running shows on ABC, airing since April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: 3 important story arcs coming up between March 17 and 21, 2025

1) Chase stumbles onto disturbing news

After discovering his infertility issues, Harrison Chase tried to be very supportive of his wife, Brook Lynn's interest in starting a family. However, when he suggested his brother as a sperm donor, BLQ refused. She then informed him about her teenage pregnancy and the baby put up for abortion, leaving out the identity of the baby's father.

According to General Hospital spoilers, Chase is set to learn shocking news that may be related to BLQ's pregnancy. While the spoilers do not state exactly what will surprise the cop, it is likely that he learns about his cop friend, Dante Falconeri's connection with his wife's baby.

While Chase would be taken aback by the news, he may realize Dante is clueless about this. As such, he may consider delivering the news about having an elder son to his friend. However, if Brook Lynn, or her mother and grandmother, come to know about Chase's decision, they would want to dissuade him. Whether he gives in to his wife's wishes remains to be seen.

2) Valentin moves about town

Friday's episode, dated March 14, 2025, saw Valentin Cassadine deliver a champagne bottle to Jack Brennan's hotel room. Carly Spencer, took it in, while Valentin sneaked away down the corridor. It is likely that he had spiked the drink with poison to kill Brennan.

However, in Monday's General Hospital episode, Brennan will be seen throwing the bottle before Carly can drink its poisoned contents. Valentin will soon learn about the failed attempt, while Brennan will realize Valentin was behind this move and vow to take revenge.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Anna Devane will learn about Valentin's mistaken actions in town. This puts Anna in a bad situation with Brennan, as she expected Brennan's help to keep Valentin safe, while the latter is attacking the WSB chief. Whether Valentin will realize that Brennan never issued a kill order against him remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Valentin may try to contact his daughter, Charlotte, who may sneak out to meet him. While he may give Charlotte some vital information, Lulu Spencer will be upset with Charlotte for meeting the fugitive father. As such, she may set down rules for her daughter, leading to a clash between mother and daughter.

3) Jason issues a warning

As General Hospital fans know, Jason Morgan is pretending to be the father of Sasha Gilmore's baby to keep Michael Corinthos's name out of this. Sasha, who works as the cook at the Quartermaine mansion, has been considering moving out due to Tracy Quartermaine's interference in her future plans with the baby.

Despite Jason's offer of financial support, Sasha declined, determined to be an independent mother to her baby. However, she recently accepted a deal from mobster Jenz Sidwell, who had abducted her in the past. Sidwell offered her $250,000 against convincing the Deception ladies into doing business with Sidwell.

In the upcoming week on General Hospital, Sasha is expected to disclose her deal to Jason Morgan. He will be startled to know that Sasha is ready to accept money from the mobster and will emphasize the dangers of dealing with Sidwell.

Rather than trying to convince the headstrong Sasha about backing out, Jason will likely approach Sidwell about this. He may warn Sidwell that Sasha's safety is of prime importance and he would retaliate strongly if something happened to her.

Continue watching ABC every weekday to catch the latest drama on General Hospital.

