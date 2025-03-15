General Hospital weekly preview sees Charlotte’s return, Sonny’s confession and Willow’s future in danger

Port Charles revels in a mixture of happiness and apprehension, as per General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 17, 2025. Charlotte Cassadine is back home after a long time and her mother, Lulu, is delighted to have her children close to her. Moreover, her rapport with her former husband, Dante Falconeri, is improving.

On one hand, the mystery surrounding Giovanni's parentage secret continues as Brook Lynn searches for more information about her baby's adoption. On the other hand, lovebirds, Willow Corinthos and Drew Caine's lives look fraught with problems from multiple angles. Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos and his right-hand man, Jason Morgan, will have much to discuss.

The past week found Drew getting family matriarch, Tracy Quartermaine, arrested while also blackmailing Dr. Portia Robinson into pushing her husband to comply with Drew's schemes. Lulu Spencer challenged Brook Lynn with the newly discovered secret about BLQ's teenage pregnancy with Dante.

As always, General Hospital will continue to present relationship dynamics between residents of the fictional Port Charles township against the backdrop of the titular medical institution. The soap is one of the longest-running shows, airing on ABC since April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Charlotte meets other visitors

On March 13, 2025, Charlotte Cassadine returned to Port Charles. The episode saw Anna Devane and Jason Morgan deliver the teenager to her mother, Lulu Spencer, who was brought to the airstrip by Jack Brennan. The mother and daughter hugged and went home.

The next episode found the two sharing information about Charlotte's life with Valentin Cassadine and his plan to send her back home. Lulu then called her mother, Laura Collins, home, and the latter had a tearful reunion with her granddaughter. Lulu warned Charlotte to be ready for more visitors.

The coming week of March 17, 2025, on General Hospital will see more visitors meeting Charlotte. To start with, there will be her half-brother, Rocco Falconeri, followed by Rocco's friend, Danny Morgan. She will also meet Rocco's father, Dante Falconeri, and other residents of the Quartermaine household. She may also have her mother's friends visiting her, including Maxie Jones and her kids.

General Hospital: Sonny has a lot to handle

Friday's episode of General Hospital, dated March 14, 2025, saw Sonny Corinthos promising Rocco Falconeri to assist with Json's search for Charlotte. Later, when Kristina Corinthos quizzed him after seeing Dr. Isaiah Gannon check on her father, Sonny needed to confess about his heart issue. This made Kristina understand the reason behind Sonny's decision to offer Ava Jerome the custody deal about little Avery.

The week of March 17, 2025, will find Sonny catching up with Jason Morgan as the two resume their discussion on his penthouse explosion. They will possibly analyze Jenz Sidwell's possible role in the conspiracy. Now that Kristina knows about his ailment, he may confess the same to Jason.

They may also discuss Cameron Mathison's Drew Quartermaine-Caine's latest proposal to change the Esplanade project's plan. As already known, Drew and Sidwell suggested a plan will destroy Sonny's factories. As such, Sonny may wonder why Drew wants to destroy him.

General Hospital: Willow may have trouble awaiting

Willow Corinthos sided with Drew despite the latter's many mistakes. Whether it was his furor over the Quartermaine family crypt or his invitation for her to move in with him before her divorce from Michael Corinthos, Willow refused to see Drew's faults. Moreover, last week, she picked a fight with her former friend, Sasha Gilmore, accusing him of going after the Quartermaine money.

The week also saw Carly Spencer and Nina Reeves ready to embark on their plan to bring down Drew. As such, Carly suggested that Nina find some dirt on Drew. And if not, she was ready to plant some to destroy Drew's public image.

Since Willow has pledged support to Drew, whatever may be, any dirt on Drew will likely affect her as well. Willow's future story arc will likely see her facing trouble as her allegiance with the congressman will isolate her from many others in town.

Moreover, if Drew's public image threatens to affect Willow's children, she may want to step away from her beau for their well-being. That would likely put an end to their romance. As such, the coming week will find her mother, Nina, offering a solution to Willow. Whether she accepts her mother's offer remains to be seen.

Other story arcs for the upcoming episodes of General Hospital include Harrison Chase receiving shocking information, Josslyn Jacks facing a serious reality check, Jason issuing a warning, and Lucky and Elizabeth discussing their future.

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital.

