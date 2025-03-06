What role does Cameron Mathison play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Cameron Mathison has played Drew Cain on General Hospital since 2021. The character, introduced in 2014, was previously portrayed by Billy Miller and later by Steve Burton in 2019. Mathison stepped away from the show in 2023 after being diagnosed with kidney cancer.

General Hospital is one of the oldest shows on American television. The first episode of the show aired on 7 Jun 1963. It has been on air for more than six decades, making it the longest-running soap opera.

Drew is short for Andrew Cain, who is the son of Alan Quartermaine and Susan Moore. Drew is the identical twin of Jason Morgan on General Hospital, but unlike Jason Morgan, Drew's life is filled with drama, which makes him a recurring character on the show.

Andrew Cain's storyline on General Hospital

Drew Cain, a former Navy SEAL, is the biological son of Dr. Alan Quartermaine. He arrived in Port Charles in 2014 and was initially mistaken for his twin, Jason Morgan. Drew and Jason were born to Susan Moore, who had an affair with the married Alan Quartermaine. To keep her children safe from the Quartermaines, Susan sought help from her cousin, Heather Webber.

After the death of Susan Moore, Jason Morgan was adopted by Monica Quatermaine. As for Andrew Caine, Heather Webber gave him to Betsy Frank, who was a nurse, but after three years, she gave him up to foster for his better good. Drew grew up in foster care, where he got his last name, Cain.

However, in the recent storyline, Drew is aware of his real parentage, and now he is running a political campaign where he decided to use Quatermaine as his last name instead of Cain. His romantic entanglements with Willow Corinthos and Nina Reeves have caused him some significant backlash on the show. This didn't only affect his personal life but also undermined his professional life as a politician.

More about Cameron Mathison

Cameron Mathison with his family. (Image via Instagram @ cameronmathison)

Cameron Mathison was born on August 25, 1969, in Sarnia, Canada. Giving health update to Entertainment Tonight during the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards, he shared that he was diagnosed with Kidney Cancer in September of 2019.

The actor had a partial nephrectomy to remove a part of his kidney and the tumor. He said that he is much more aware of these chronic diseases and how changing your holistic lifestyle can lead to a healthier life.

Cameron Mathison married Vanessa Arevalo on July 27, 2002. They have two children, Lucas (born 2003) and Leila Emmanuelle (born 2007).

Other than starring on General Hospital, Mathison starred on All My Children as Ryan Lavery from 1997 to 2011. The actor has also been seen in several Hallmark movies, namely A Merry Christmas Wish, A Christmas to Remember, A Kindhearted Christmas, The Christmas Club, and many more.

With the recent twists and turns on the General Hospital, the show is making sure to keep its viewers excited for what's coming next. From lying about an alibi to pushing a brother in jail custody, Drew's story has a lot to share with the viewers.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC Network.

