General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 5 to 14, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Danger continues to loom over the residents of Port Charles on General Hospital, even after the death of master criminal Cyrus Renault. However, the danger may come from manipulative loved ones like Drew or promising new friends like Brennan. While some relationships face impending doom, new ones are set to emerge in the coming weeks.

After Josslyn recently shot and killed Cyrus, General Hospital fans saw Jason framed for the crime. Meanwhile, Drew lied about Jason's alibi, pushing his brother into police custody. The past few episodes also saw Drew's feud with Curtis escalating, while Tracy tried to legally disown Drew from the Quartermaine family. Moreover, Drew was seen collaborating with Sidwell, another mobster in town.

However, Willow seemed blind to Drew's manipulations. As such, her mother, Nina, requested Carly to join hands with her to drive Drew away from Willow. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn told Chase about her teenage pregnancy, and Dante informed Lulu about Brook Lynn's desire to start a family.

Since its premiere in April 1963, General Hospital has been presenting intricate relationship dynamics. The soap's plot revolves around the titular medical facility in the fictional place of Port Charles.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly refuses to accept the current situation

On Tuesday's episode, dated March 4, 2025, Carly Spencer had a fierce outburst as she challenged Willow Corinthos. The past few days have been disturbing for her, as her best friend, Jason Morgan, was arrested for the disappearance of Cyrus Renault.

When Drew Quartermaine denied meeting Jason on the fateful evening, Carly knew he was lying. With that, Carly's patience tipped over. As such, when she learned about Willow's plan to move in with Drew and take her children along, the mother-in-law lashed out. She threatened grave consequences, pointing out that she was trying hard to be civil.

In the upcoming episodes, Carly may take to her words. She may be an eager accomplice to Nina as the latter rummages through Drew's safe, looking for pointers to bring the congressman down.

Meanwhile, her romance with Brennan may also face issues. While fans know that Brennan framed Jason and coerced Josslyn into joining WSB, Port Charles residents, including Carly, are so far clueless. However, this may not remain a secret for long.

When Carly learns that Brennan pushed Joss towards danger, she may realize all the friendly warnings from Sonny, Lucas, Jason, Felicia, and others were right. In response, she may turn against Brennan and seek Sonny's help.

General Hospital: Lulu stumbles on Brook Lynn's past

Lulu Spencer has been pulled into the ongoing drama in Port Charles in the past few days. This led to her getting distracted from her quest to look for Charlotte Cassadine, her daughter. Moreover, she joined Deception as Brook Lynn's assistant, only for their past feud to resurface. However, she was repentant of her actions when Dante informed her that Harrison Chase and Brook Lynn were unable to start a family.

Now, Lulu is back on track, determined to meet anyone who can help her get to Charlotte or Valentin Cassadine. She recently met with Damian Spinelli, hoping he could connect her to Martin Grey, who may know Valentin's whereabouts. She may also reach out to Cody Bell for help.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Lulu will come across a notebook belonging to Martin, containing handwritten notes of Martin's conversation with Lois Cerullo. She may inadvertently discover information on Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy and may connect the dots to Dante Falconeri.

The spoilers hint that Lulu will face Brook Lynn and threaten to reveal the news if the latter does not inform Dante about fathering another child. Giovanni Palmieri's parentage will likely come to light by the end of the fortnight.

General Hospital: Portia finds her career threatened

Drew corners Portia on General Hospital (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

Dr. Portia Robinson has been fending off Brad Cooper's blackmail about tampering with lab test results. While Brad's blackmail was only for mild personal gains, Portia assumed he had kept the evidence to himself. However, when Drew approached her on the episode dated March 4, 2025, she was taken aback.

Recently, Drew Quartermaine-Caine learned that Curtis Ashford was taking Stella Henry's help to reach out to Congressman Henderson. Curtis planned to expose Drew's plan to derail the Esplanade project. Enraged, Drew confronted Curtis and threatened to hurt him dearly.

Putting his plan into action, Drew got evidence against Portia's professional misdeeds from Selina Wu, who in turn got it from Brad. Now, Drew plans to use this for leverage. He expects Portia to convince Curtis to back down from his scheme. While Portia knows she is being played up, she has few choices. Her career stands on the verge of jeopardy.

General Hospital: Brad is in a sticky situation

As General Hospital viewers already know, Brad Cooper blackmailed Portia into sending him to the medical symposium in Miami with Lucas Jones. After arriving at the location, Brad wanted to get back with Lucas. This was significant since Lucas sought him out at the bar, rejecting his blind date.

The soap's spoilers suggest Brad will be elated when Lucas hints at a reunion and may consider his plan working. However, he will come clean about his methods before their reunion. While it may seem he wants to be honest in his relationship, he will be pushed to open up.

Meanwhile, Portia will likely realize that Brad handed over the evidence of her lab result tampering to Selina Wu, who handed it over to Drew. Feeling cornered, Portia may call Lucas and let him know about Brad's betrayal. Lucas Jones will ask Brad Cooper for clarification, forcing the latter to come clean.

A disgusted Lucas will likely dump Brad and move on romantically, as Brad will regret losing a second chance with Lucas. Whether they find a midway point in their relationship remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to find out the latest drama on General Hospital.

