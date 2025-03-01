General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 3 to 7, 2025

In the upcoming episodes on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, set to air between March 3 to 7, 2025, Sonny and Tracy clash with one another. Meanwhile, Carly makes a huge decision, and Lulu wonders what to do next. Sasha gives Jason an important update, Brad struggles with tough choices, and Ava tries to help him with her advice.

Ad

In the previous episodes of the show, Carly helped Sasha escape the chaos at the Quartermaines by offering her a job and a room at the Metro Court, thanks to Olivia’s idea. Meanwhile, Sonny and Kristina’s attempt to make peace with Ava failed, as Ric stirred up trouble and pushed Alexis to her limit.

As emotions ran high, Lucky warned Kristina about the dangers of revenge, while Jason and Sonny grew more suspicious of Sidwell’s sudden arrival in town. Sasha confronted Sidwell about his crimes, but Lucy refused to cut ties with him to save Deception. Meanwhile, Jordan quietly decided she would risk everything to bring Sidwell down, no matter what.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers: Carly begs Willow for a chance, Trina and Kai share a spark, and Tracy strikes back at Drew

Ad

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 3 to 7, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025: Secrets and suspicion

In the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Sasha shares an update with Jason, but is it about their baby? Lulu asks Spinelli for help, hoping his tech skills can solve her problem, while Gio turns to Dante for advice. Meanwhile, Sidwell works to strengthen his hold on Port Charles, and tensions between Drew and Curtis grow, hinting at bigger issues.

Ad

Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Confessions and confrontations

Mayor Laura Collins shares a crucial news with Curtis. Brad struggles under pressure from his aunt Selina to assist her, putting his relationship with Lucas at risk. Emma opens up to Gio about the DNA, while Carly explodes at someone who crosses the line. Elsewhere, Portia faces a dangerous threat that could change her life.

Ad

Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Interrupted moments and difficult choices

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Carly’s date with Brennan takes a turn when an unexpected event interrupts them. Lois scrambles to cover up a mistake, while Ava gives Portia motherly advice. Cody’s struggles continue, leading Lulu to check on him, and Anna shares her worries with Felicia about the ongoing legal troubles.

Thursday, March 6, 2025: Clashes and crossroads

Sonny and Tracy have an argument, standing on opposite sides in a custody battle. Lulu thinks carefully about her next move, while Willow grows closer to Isaiah and finds comfort in their friendship. Elizabeth meets with Drew for a secret reason, and Alexis heads to Wyndemere after getting a summons she can't ignore.

Ad

Ad

Friday, March 7, 2025: Decisions and divisions

By the end of the week on General Hospital, Brook Lynn faces questions and feels the pressure of finding her child. After a week of chaos, Carly makes a decision that could change her life. Isaiah and Jordan share a quiet, heartfelt moment, while Emma worries about Anna. Meanwhile, Ned and Lois get into an argument, adding even more tension to the week.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 26 to March 7, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Ad

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback