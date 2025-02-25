General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 26 to March 7, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks in General Hospital promise intense drama, shocking confrontations, and life-altering choices. From Nina Reeves' explosive clash with Drew Quartermaine to Sonny Corinthos facing a dangerous threat, Port Charles residents are in for a whirlwind.

Ad

Carly Spencer's world is rocked by Josslyn Jacks' risky decisions, while Trina Robinson and Kai Taylor's budding romance takes a passionate turn. Legal battles, hidden secrets, and unexpected alliances will keep fans glued to their screens.

Jason Morgan finds himself trapped in a police investigation, possibly framed by Jack Brennan. Josslyn's actions could spiral into irreversible consequences, and Brook Lynn Quartermaine's search for her long-lost child threatens to expose decades-old secrets.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, tensions between Ava Jerome and Kristina Corinthos-Davis escalate, and Lois Cerullo scrambles to protect a devastating truth. Let's break down the biggest moments ahead.

Nina's confrontation and Sonny's warning in General Hospital

Ad

Nina Reeves won't back down from her feud with Drew Quartermaine. She ambushes him at his new home, sparking a heated argument, and Drew demands her to leave.

Speculation arises about whether Nina plants a listening device during the visit. Her goal remains clear: drive a wedge between Drew and Willow Corinthos. Tracy Quartermaine adds fuel to the fire by plotting against Drew, escalating family tensions.

Sonny Corinthos receives a cryptic warning tied to Jenz Sidwell, a shadowy figure targeting his empire. Sidwell's connection to Natalia Ramirez could come to light, putting Sasha Gilmore Corbin's pregnancy at risk.

Ad

Sonny's health and leadership face challenges as Sidwell's schemes unfold. With allies like Laura Collins and Anna Devane on high alert, Sonny's next moves will shape Port Charles' safety.

Carly's turmoil and Josslyn's decision in General Hospital

Ad

Carly Spencer reels after realizing Josslyn's involvement with Brennan. Josslyn's choice—confessing to Cyrus Renault's disappearance or striking a deal with the WSB—could upend her future.

Brennan's role in framing Jason adds pressure, risking his fragile bond with Carly. As Carly pleads with Willow Tait for support, her maternal instincts clash with Josslyn's determination to handle the fallout alone.

Trina Robinson grows suspicious of Josslyn's erratic behavior but gets sidetracked by her own romantic sparks with Kai. A near-kiss leaves fans wondering if their relationship will finally ignite.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ava Jerome faces Kristina's vendetta, leading to heated confrontations. Kristina's feud against Ava could expose old grudges and new vulnerabilities.

Legal troubles and family secrets in General Hospital

Ad

Jason Morgan becomes the prime suspect in Cyrus' disappearance. Anna Devane and Alexis Davis question his possible role, while Brennan's planted evidence complicates the case.

Dante Falconeri shares updates with Alexis, who launches her own investigation. Jason's legal woes strain his relationships, leaving allies like Sam McCall and Drew scrambling to help.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine's search for her firstborn takes a shocking turn. Chase's suggestion to track down the child stuns Brook Lynn, pushing Lois into panic mode.

Ad

Lois knows the truth—Giovanni "Gio" Palmieri is the biological father. As Lulu Spencer eavesdrops on key conversations, Brook Lynn's secret inches closer to exposure. Dante's friendship with Chase leads to revelations about Brook Lynn's past, raising questions about his own potential connection to the child.

Romance and rising tensions in General Hospital

Trina and Kai's chemistry peaks during a romantic moment, while Molly Lansing-Davis and Cody Bell grow closer. Jordan Ashford and Isaiah Gannon navigate their own romantic path, though Isaiah worries about Jordan's dangerous plans involving Sidwell.

Ad

Stella's surprise for Curtis Ashford could aid his fight against Drew, adding another layer to the Quartermaine feud.

Lulu Spencer's suspicions about Brook Lynn's secret spark a personal mission. Her eavesdropping might crack the case wide open. Olivia Quartermaine pitches a collaboration with Carly, hinting at unexpected teamwork. As alliances shift and loyalties fracture, Port Charles braces for a storm of revelations.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback