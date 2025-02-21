“When is this going to happen??”—General Hospital fans eagerly anticipate Willow’s reaction to discovering the truth about her mother and Drew

General Hospital is known for its complex and twisting plots, drawing its characters into more drama as the storylines progress. One of the recent plots involves Drew Quartermaine, Nina Reeves, Nina's daughter Willow, and a secret that might ruin all their lives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital. Reader discretion is advised.

Drew and Willow's affair was recently revealed publically on the soap, but Willow remains unaware that her mother also shared a torrid romance with Drew. With spoilers hinting that this truth is set to come out soon, fans on Facebook have begun to discuss the newest developments and the potential reveal:

A fan eager to find out when the reveal is set to take place (via Christine Lewis / Facebook)

Many fans anticipated the drama that this development would bring, and seemed to be all ready for it:

Viewers want to see the scene where the truth about Drew and Nina is revealed (via Christine Lewis / Facebook)

A fan even speculated that Nina would be the one to reveal the truth to her own daughter, instead of someone else doing so:

Fans wondering when and how the reveal to Willow will be made (via Christine Lewis / Facebook)

However, a few fans also pointed out that other characters in the soap knew about the forbidden dynamic, and the reveal might come from those sources:

Audience members discussing how Ava and Maxie know about Drew and Nina's dalliance (via Christine Lewis / Facebook)

What is the storyline with Nina, Drew and Willow on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

The dynamic between Drew, Nina, and Willow on General Hospital has been developing since early 2024. Drew and Nina started off as enemies, with criticism of each other and their actions. However, this slowly evolved into a chemistry that led them to share an intimate physical relationship. However, the two did not reveal this and kept it a secret from everyone in Port Charles.

Drew even helped Nina reconnect with her daughter Willow. However, things became complicated when Willow and Drew shared a kiss at the Fourth of July celebrations on the soap. Following that, Drew even slept with Willow. This is also a complex situation since Willow cheated on her husband Michael Corinthhos by being involved with Drew.

A baby monitor recording of Willow and Drew's intimacy was played at the Quartermaine house the past few months ago, outing their affair to everyone present. Now, the truth about Nina and Drew will finally come to light too. Willow has already been struggling with her feelings for Drew, and now the added layer of betrayal that her mother concealed the truth from her will be presented before her.

Nina knows Willow and Drew shared a bond, evidently after the tape. While she may have hoped for a reconciliation with Willow, the truth about her and Drew will strain the relationship between mother and daughter. It remains to be seen how exactly the truth comes out, and what remains for these three characters in the aftermath.

Audiences can watch General Hospital airing via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

