General Hospital recap (February 28, 2025): Sasha receives an offer while the custody argument heats up

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, aired on February 28, 2025, Carly helped Sasha break free from the Quartermaines by agreeing to Olivia’s idea of offering her a job and room at the Metro Court. Kristina and Sonny clashed with Ava, reopening old wounds, while Ric stirred trouble, pushing Molly away and leaving Alexis struggling.

Ava’s attempt to make peace with Sonny and Kristina failed at Bobbie's, and Ric’s provocations made things worse. Kristina fumed, and Alexis stormed out after defending her daughter. Meanwhile, Lucky found hope, and Jason grew more suspicious of Sidwell as Sonny worried about Donna and Avery.

In business, Lucy’s interest in working with Sidwell alarmed Maxie and Natalia. Sasha’s confrontation with Sidwell added tension, while Jordan secretly considered the risks of bringing him down. It was a day full of conflict, shifting alliances, and dangerous discoveries.

Carly and Olivia team up to help Sasha

In this General Hospital episode, Olivia suggested Carly offer Sasha a job and room at the Metro Court to escape the Quartermaine chaos. Carly agreed and promised not to mention the baby. When Carly found Sasha, she gently offered the plan. Tired of the constant pressure, Sasha felt relieved and grateful for Carly’s support.

Kristina and Sonny’s confrontation with Ava explodes

At Bobbie’s on General Hospital, Sonny and Kristina discussed a stable home for Donna and Avery. When Ava tried to make peace, Kristina lashed out, blaming her for past losses. The tension grew when Ric criticized Kristina, leading to Sonny snapping and Alexis stepping in to defend her.

Ric’s relentless attacks push Molly away

Ric lashed out at Alexis, accusing her of favoring Kristina and neglecting Molly. Embarrassed by the public scene, Alexis didn’t notice Molly quietly leaving. Later, Molly opened up to Cody, who encouraged her to talk to her mother. But for Molly, fixing her fractured family felt overwhelming.

Lucky’s heartfelt confession and Kristina’s anger

At the hospital, Kristina visited Lucky and talked about Jason’s possible role in Cyrus’ disappearance. She admitted she was fine with it, but Lucky warned her about the dangers of revenge. His words hit Kristina hard, leaving her deep in thought.

Jason and Sonny suspect Sidwell

Jason told Sonny about Cyrus' disappearance and Drew refusing to give an alibi. But their attention shifted to Sidwell, who arrived in town right before the warehouse explosion. They wondered why Sidwell wanted the esplanade legally if he was trying to kill Sonny, leaving them with more questions than answers.

Sasha confronts Sidwell, while Lucy stays stubborn

At the Metro Court on General Hospital, Lucy, Maxie, and Natalia met Sidwell to discuss a deal. Despite his dark past, Lucy wanted to move forward. But Sasha interrupted, accusing Sidwell of kidnapping her and planting a bomb. Carly backed Sasha, but Sidwell smugly reminded them he had no charges. Lucy, desperate to save Deception, refused to walk away, worrying Maxie and Natalia.

Jordan’s risky decision to take down Sidwell

Jordan privately spoke to Isaiah stating that she couldn’t ignore the threat Sidwell posed. Isaiah warned her that pushing too hard could be dangerous. But Jordan stood firm, saying she’d rather take the risk than regret not stopping him.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

