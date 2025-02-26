General Hospital spoilers: Carly begs Willow for a chance, Trina and Kai share a spark, and Tracy strikes back at Drew

The drama on General Hospital is about to reach new heights on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Fans can expect a roller coaster of emotions as Port Charles faces tough decisions, long-held secrets, and complex relationships.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital and may contain elements that are speculative in nature. Reader discretion is advised.

Josslyn will face a life-changing decision in the upcoming episode as she continues her conversation about joining the WSB with Brennan. Meanwhile, Jason’s situation may get further complicated once Drew shows up at the police station for his alibi.

Meanwhile, Carly will be making a heartfelt plea to Willow, hoping for Jason's release. This will take place as Tracy Quartermaine prepares to make a move against Drew, leading to greater conflict between them. Amid all the fast-paced drama, Trina and Kai will be expected to share a romantic moment.

What are the spoilers to expect for the next episode of General Hospital?

Josslyn’s tough choice for Jason

Josslyn Jacks will continue her tough conversation with Jack Brennan, as she faces a decision that could change her life forever. Josslyn will be torn over whether or not to accept the offer to join the WSB. Spoilers hint that she will set a demand that Jason would not be going to prison if she accepts the offer.

Meanwhile, Jason’s situation could continue to get more complicated. The stakes might get even higher when Jason’s alibi shows up at the police station: Drew Quartermaine. Drew’s testimony could decide Jason's chance of staying out of prison if he is willing to back up Jason’s alibi.

Carly’s plea to Willow

In the upcoming episode, Carly Spencer will be seen making an emotional plea to Willow Corinthos. Carly knows that the key to breaking through and reaching out to Drew might be in Willow’s hands. In a desperate move, Carly will ask Willow to talk to Drew to give a true alibi in support of Jason.

Additionally, Carly will declare that it is time to find Cyrus Renault’s killer. This will likely send shockwaves through Port Charles as Carly takes a more active role in seeking justice.

Tracy makes a move against Drew

Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine might make a move against Drew, which could spell more trouble for him. This could lead to a power struggle between the two, especially as Drew continues to deal with his own personal and family drama. Stella Henry might also assist in this plan against Drew.

Trina and Kai’s romantic moment

In another, less intense storyline, fans will get a sweet moment between Trina Robinson and Kai Taylor. The two will share a romantic connection amid all the drama. The romance between them could be just the kind of distraction Trina needs at the moment.

Audiences can watch General Hospital airing via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

