“God please let Carly be on all”—General Hospital fans rally behind Carly and defend her ongoing drama on the show

General Hospital is a popular American soap opera that has aired on ABC since April 1, 1963. Frank and Doris Hursley created the story, which takes place in the imaginary town of Port Charles.

Carly is one of the most prominent characters of General Hospital. Carly's storyline is full of drama, difficult choices, and unexpected turns. She experiences difficulties with Brennan, Cyrus, and her family while negotiating her relationship with Sonny.

As Carly discovers terrible secrets about her background, she must defend her daughter Josslyn while also facing new perils. With this, fans have taken it to social media and shared all their concerns.

One fan with the username Carolyn Wilson commented:

"God please let Carly be on all. This week. And not Nina Love Carly"

As per the comments on the Facebook post, some fans are expressing their affection for Carly, supporting her wholeheartedly, and wanting to see more of her in future episodes. Some of these comments include:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Cody Wells)

Some others are annoyed with Nina's plot and would rather Carly take center stage, relishing her appearance on the program.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Cody Wells)

More about Carly’s current storyline on General Hospital

Drama, emotions, and surprising turns are all part of General Hospital's Carly plotline. She has recently had to cope with stressful situations concerning Brennan, Cyrus, and her family. Carly is forced to make tough decisions since she is torn between risky partnerships and personal issues.

As Valentine's Day progresses, Brennan surprises Carly with a sweet gesture. Her life is made more mysterious by their relationship, even if she is unsure of his genuine motivations.

As they negotiate the constant dangers of Port Charles, her relationship with Sonny endures.

Carly also learns terrible details about her history. As additional information about her relationship with Brennan surfaces, she must decide whether to trust him or protect herself from potential treachery.

This realization might alter all she thought she understood about her life.

At the same time, Carly's role in Cyrus' collapse keeps her in the thick of the maelstrom. With Josslyn's life-changing choice to shoot Cyrus, Carly must now stand up to defend her daughter. She may have to cooperate with unexpected allies to protect Josslyn's safety and future.

As things progress, Carly will need to trust her gut and fortitude to get through the difficulties that lie ahead. She continues to play a major role in General Hospital's most recent twists and turns, surrounded by secrets, danger, and love.

As Carly's history and present intersect and shape her future in ways she never could have predicted, fans can anticipate more suspense.

Cast of General Hospital

Over the course of its extended run, General Hospital has assembled an impressive cast that includes both seasoned and emerging players. Maurice Benard has been a regular on the show since 1993, playing Sonny Corinthos.

Other long-time cast members include Genie Francis as Laura Collins, who began in 1977, and Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, who has been on the show since 1996. These actors have contributed significantly to the series' current form.

Along with these well-known performers, the show has added up-and-coming artists who have had a big influence. Trina Robinson, played by Tabyana Ali, joined the show in 2022 and immediately won over fans.

Josh Kelly as Cody Bell and Brook Kerr as Portia Robinson are two other recent additions that give the series new life and enthusiasm.

