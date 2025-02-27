“A beautiful celebration for a beautiful soul”—General Hospital’s Lisa LoCicero reveals touching glimpses of Leslie Charleson’s memorial service

General Hospital (GH) is one of the most prominent American soap operas. It premiered on April 1, 1963 on ABC. It is America's longest-running soap opera and one of the world's longest-running television dramas.

Leslie Charleson, well remembered for her role as Monica Quartermaine on GH died on Sunday, January 12, at the age of 79, after a lengthy illness. Recently, Lisa LoCicero posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram after attending Leslie Charleson’s memorial service, calling it:

"A beautiful celebration for a beautiful soul"

LoCicero reflected on Charleson’s significant impact on the soap opera and the lasting influence she had on her colleagues and fans alike.

More about Leslie Charleson’s memorial service

After attending Leslie Charleson's memorial service, Lisa LoCicero posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on February 23, 2025. LoCicero is a fellow General Hospital cast member.

Charleson had played Monica Quartermaine for almost 50 years. At the age of 79, she died on January 12, 2025. According to LoCicero, the memorial service was a "a beautiful celebration for a beautiful soul"

LoCicero acknowledged the significant impact the late actress had on the show and her coworkers' lives. She conveyed her sincere gratitude for the time spent with Charleson. The GH cast expressed their sorrow at losing a cherished family member and were deeply affected by her passing.

Wally Kurth, who played Ned Ashton on GH also gave a special performance during the service. Kurth, a musician, provided the music for the memorial.

Leslie Charleson's legacy includes much more than her iconic role on the soap opera. Throughout her career, she appeared in a variety of television shows and films. This showed her versatility as an actor.

Following her death, Charleson has received countless tributes honoring her important contributions to daytime television.

Additional details about Leslie Charleson’s on General Hospital

Leslie Charleson played the fictitious character Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital starting in 1977. Monica, who belonged to the affluent Quartermaine family, had a key role in several of the main plots of the show.

She was an accomplished physician who held positions at General Hospital as Chief of Cardiology, Chief of Staff, and then Board Chairman. Monica had to deal with her son Jason's participation in organized crime, lose three children, and fight breast cancer, among other difficulties, throughout the years.

Her complex relationship with her husband, Alan Quartermaine, was a major point of the series in the 1980s and 1990s. Monica was also renowned for her forceful attitude, and she often reminded her family that she owned the Quartermaine home.

