General Hospital recap (February 25, 2025): Nina makes a risky move while Brad blackmails, and Jason fights for freedom

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, Nina Reeves took a big risk to get into Drew Quartermaine’s safe, while Brad Cooper turned the situation around on Selina Wu with blackmail material that could change everything.

At the same time, Carly and Jack Brennan tried to figure out where their complicated relationship was heading, and Alexis Davis finally learned the truth about Sam McCall’s death. Meanwhile, Jason Morgan worked hard to prove he was innocent, as the PCPD built a case against him with DNA evidence. Drew had to make a tough decision, one that could either save or destroy Jason’s future.

Josslyn Jacks also got pulled further into Brennan’s world when he made her an unexpected offer. Elsewhere, Trina Robinson encouraged Kai Taylor to follow his interest in art, but he struggled to imagine life without football. As emotions ran high and secrets spilled out, Portia Robinson unknowingly got caught in Brad and Selina’s dangerous scheme.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Nina secures Drew’s safe combination

At Drew Quartermaine’s home on General Hospital, Maxie Jones gave him a folder with the combination to his new safe. When Willow Corinthos arrived with Nina, things got tense.

Nina accused Drew of manipulating Willow, but Drew pushed back and warned that interfering could ruin her relationship with Willow. After Drew left with Willow, Nina convinced Maxie to give her the safe combination, moving her plan forward.

Brad blackmails Selina to escape her grasp

Selina Wu pressured Brad to quit his job at General Hospital and return to work for her, to pay off Cody Bell’s debt. Feeling trapped, Brad showed Selina proof that Portia Robinson had tampered with test results in the past. He used the evidence as leverage to free himself from Selina’s control.

Alexis and Lucas confront painful truths

Alexis told Drew that Cyrus Renault was behind Sam’s death, and they agreed not to tell Scout for now. Later, Alexis confronted Lucas Jones, who admitted he had known the truth but didn’t have enough evidence to come forward. Alexis was upset at first but eventually understood why he stayed quiet.

Jason’s arrest and Brennan’s twisted game

At the PCPD on General Hospital, Jason said he had an alibi for Cyrus’ disappearance, but ADA Turner still pressed charges because of DNA evidence. Anna Devane was taken off the case, which made Carly even more worried. Meanwhile, Brennan told Josslyn that Jason wouldn’t be convicted without a body, and offered her a spot in the WSB.

Carly and Brennan navigate their relationship

In Brennan’s office on General Hospital, Carly admitted she felt confused about their relationship and wanted answers. Brennan, who liked keeping things mysterious, said he would wait for her to decide. Their conversation ended when Carly ran to the PCPD after hearing about Jason’s arrest, not realizing she left Josslyn alone with Brennan and his dangerous influence.

Drew’s decision and the looming fallout

At the PCPD, ADA Turner asked Drew to confirm Jason’s alibi. With Cyrus missing and signs of foul play, Drew’s decision felt heavy. Meanwhile, Willow’s arrival at the station upset Carly even more, adding another layer of tension to the unfolding chaos.

The General Hospital episode left viewers on edge, with secrets exposed, alliances shifting, and the fate of beloved characters hanging in the balance. Fans can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

