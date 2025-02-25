General Hospital spoilers: Carly’s romantic arc grows while Jason and Nina step into new disputes

General Hospital is known for its drama-filled storylines that keep fans hooked to the show and the characters in the limelight. Spoilers for Tuesday, February 25, 2025 on the soap promise to deliver multiple storylines involving relationships, secrets, and high-stakes drama.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital and may have elements that are speculative in nature. Reader discretion is advised.

Viewers can expect to see Carly and Brennan’s growing romance, and a strange and unexpected connection between Jordan and Portia.

Meanwhile, Drew’s complicated feelings toward Nina shall add to the dynamic he has now shared with her daughter Willow.

Jason shall also be an important part of the story as the walls close in around him. On the other hand, Alexis might also struggle with something important in this packed episode ahead.

Carly and Brennan: Romance or risk?

Carly Corinthos has been spending time with Brennan recently on the soap, with clear sparks between the two. As they grow closer, Carly and Brennan have had some heart-to-heart moments and conversations too.

But the budding couple might soon face their first hurdle.

Spoilers indicate that Brennan's work with the WSB (World Security Bureau) at Port Charles might become a point of disagreement between him and Carly.

It is likely that one of Brennan's secrets might become the deciding point for whether they make it together, or break up for good.

Jason’s troubles

Jason Morgan has always lived on the edge on the soap. But spoilers hint that the walls might be closing in on him, putting him in a dangerous position. It remains to be seen what exactly is the situation that puts Jason in trouble.

It is possible that this might have to do with Jason's open rivalry against Cyrus Renault. In the past, Jason made a public threat against Cyrus to protect his son, Jake. Cyrus is no stranger to taking revenge, which might come back as trouble for Jason.

Drew, Nina, and their complicated history

Drew is also dealing with his own drama, revolving around Nina Reeves. After an affair with Nina's daughter Willow, his betrayal is set to be revealed to Willow with the information that Drew also had a physical relationship with Nina.

It remains to be seen how this impacts the equation, not just between Drew and Willow, but also with Willow and her mother.

Alexis’s request

Alexis Davis might also be one of the characters featured prominently in the episode. As she continues to grapple with the devastating loss of her daughter Sam, Alexis shall discover that Cyrus Renault was responsible for Sam’s murder.

In her grief, she shall request someone for help, as per the spoilers for the episode. However, it is still unclear who she turns to for assistance.

Audiences can watch the soap airing via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

