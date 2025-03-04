Who plays Brad Cooper on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Brad Cooper has been a key character in General Hospital since its debut in April 1963. Played by Parry Shen, he is Kim Wu's son, a former mobster from Port Charles. The character was introduced in February 2013, where Marcus Toji briefly played the role for one episode. Later, Shen was offered the opportunity to portray Brad's character.

Ad

General Hospital is one of the longest-running soap operas in the history of American daytime television since it first premiered on April 1, 1963. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, the show revolves around the lives of the town's residents and focuses on the personal and professional lives of the workers at the hospital. Brad Cooper's character, brought to life by Parry Shen, has become a significant figure in the plot.

Ad

Trending

Parry Shen as the actor behind Brad Cooper in General Hospital

Ad

Parry Shen brought a fresh take to General Hospital as Brad Cooper, quickly making an impact. Known for roles in The New Guy, Better Luck Tomorrow, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Chicago Hope, his versatility has earned him recognition and praise.

Parry began his career in the entertainment industry as an actor, author, screenwriter, and producer. He is also regarded for his voice acting in numerous video games such as Sleeping Dogs and Mortal Kombat X. Playing Brad Cooper in General Hospital has not only earned him a loyal fanbase, but also helped him make his place in the daytime television scene.

Ad

Brad Cooper's evolution through General Hospital

Ad

As per the storyline of General Hospital, Brad Cooper is a lab technician who got promoted to lab manager. Notorious for his manipulative and self-serving schemes, Brad is famous for always getting into trouble. However, fans have perceived Brad as a complex character with a tragic backstory of losing his mother, who longs for love and acceptance.

Fans of the show know that Brad's selfish schemes landed him in prison. Despite his early characterization as a troublemaker, his relationships with Felix DuBois and Lucas Jones marked a major shift in his character. His entanglement with Lucas particularly helped him evolve from an antagonist to someone seeking love and redemption.

Ad

Ad

In General Hospital, one of the major turning points in Brad's story was his involvement in the infamous baby swap case. After adopting a boy named Wiley with his husband, Lucas Jones, the baby died in a tragic turn of events, leaving him devastated. He then met Nelle Benson while he was suffering from his loss.

After giving birth to Michael Corinthos' son, in an attempt to hide her baby, Nelle convinced Brad to swap the children. She gave her son to Brad to raise him as Wiley, triggering a series of dramatic turnouts that led Brad to live a double life. However, Brad found it extremely difficult to maintain the lie due to immense guilt and pressure, eventually leading to the shocking revelation of the baby swap.

Ad

Despite his past, Brad Cooper remains a key figure in Port Charles, balancing his ties to the Wu crime family and his friendship with Britt. Fans eagerly await Parry Shen’s future roles and Brad’s next twists.

Also Read: What role does Nazneen Contractor play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback