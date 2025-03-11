General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 12 to 21, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Port Charles will remain tense in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital. Charlotte Cassadine is brought back to town, and Commissioner Anna's reputation is questioned for letting Valentin Cassadine escape again.

The story arc involving Giovanni's parentage is likely to heat up in the coming weeks, keeping Brook Lynn on her toes. Elsewhere, the mobster Jenz Sidwell, who bought Wyndemere and invited Alexis Davis, may frame her for a crime.

The past few episodes pit Tracy Quartermaine against Drew Caine, who also blackmails Portia Robinson to get access to her husband, Curtis Ashford. Since Drew plans to derail Curtis's Esplanade project, he collaborates with Sidwell, who, in turn, wants to destroy Sonny Corinthos.

On the other hand, Carly Spencer offers Sasha Gilmore a chef's job at her hotel, while the latter accepts a deal from Sidwell for money. Carly is also seen reevaluating her relationship with Brennan.

Meanwhile, General Hospital remains one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on ABC since April 1963. The soap's plot presents the relationship dynamics between residents of the fictional Port Charles town in the backdrop of the titular medical institution.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Brook Lynn will pressure Lois in upcoming episodes of General Hospital

Brook Lynn Quartermaine has recently learned that she had a baby boy during her teenage pregnancy, thanks to Lulu Spencer's sleuthing. She rejects Lulu's suggestion of revealing the truth to Dante Falconeri for fear of jeopardizing many lives, including that of Dante and the boy who may have grown up.

However, after she comes to know from Lulu that the information is in Martin Grey's notes, and he got it from Lois Cerullo, BLQ decides to have a conversation with her mother.

The upcoming General Hospital episodes will show Brook Lynn Quartermaine trying to corner her mother into giving out more information about the baby. There is a likelihood that Dante Falconeri will learn about Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy and realize that the baby is his.

In such a situation, he may also try to gather information about his long-estranged son from BLQ and Lois. However, Lois Cerullo will likely continue to hold on to the secret of Giovanni Palmieri's connection to Brook Lynn and Dante.

General Hospital: Alexis may be facing danger

In the last few episodes of General Hospital, mobster Jenz Sidwell is seen settled in Port Charles. He buys the Cassadine's property, Wyndemere, and invites Alexis Davis for a visit. When Alexis arrives, he shows her a dagger that she recognizes as the one her stepmother had used to kill her mother.

Sidwell tricks her into picking it up as he asks what he should do with the item. Due to her past trauma, Alexis drops the dagger, advises Sidwell to own it along with the property, and walks away. Sidwell picks up the dagger with a napkin, trying to preserve Alexis's fingerprints.

The coming weeks will be difficult for Alexis, as Sidwell will likely use this evidence to frame Alexis in a false case. While Sidwell's connection to the Cassadine family and his enmity with Alexis is as yet unclear, his move to get and preserve Alexis's fingerprints on a weapon clearly indicates his next move.

General Hospital: The storylines surrounding Drew will deepen

Drew Quartermaine has acquired more enemies than friends in Port Charles. He hardly has anyone to fall back on except for Willow Corinthos and Sidwell. To top it, he recently got Tracy Quartermaine arrested on flimsy reasons, provoking her to react violently.

In the coming weeks, Drew will face a showdown with Carly Spencer, who will likely blast him for inviting Willow to move in with him while Michael Corinthos is still recuperating from his burns. While Willow may rush in to support him, she will get a rude shock when she learns his dirty secrets.

Drew will win on his move on Dr. Portia Robinson since she is likely to crumble under the pressure of his blackmail. Trying to keep her secret intact and covering her tracks, she will try to ensure that her husband, Curtis Ashford, never learns the truth.

General Hospital: Liz, Trina, Nina, and other story arcs

Kristina, Josslyn, Trina, and Kai from General Hospital (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

Elizabeth Baldwin and Lucky Spencer have reconnected after a long time as they worked together collecting evidence against Cyrus Renault for Anna Devane. Their romance will likely deepen in the upcoming episodes as they find their spark again. However, their carefully made plan may fail as they will get interrupted.

General Hospital spoilers show Nina Reeves chatting up Geoffrey Beckett, a wildlife journalist. He will be joining Crimson, giving Nina the opportunity to have a fresh romance. On the other hand, after a lot of thought, Carly may give Jack Brennan's romance another chance.

Sonny Corinthos may have another episode of heart problems, leading to Kristina demanding the complete truth from him. Sonny may need to reluctantly confess his latest health problems. Elsewhere, Trina Robinson will celebrate her birthday and receive a special gift from Kai Taylor.

Continue watching ABC every weekday to catch the latest on Drew's machinations, Gio's secret reveal, and Sidwell's sinister plan on General Hospital.

