What is happening with Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

Sonny Corinthos (portrayed by Maurice Benard) is still at the epicenter of drama on General Hospital, as his life remains full of peril, personal strife, and health issues. A long-time mob leader with a tormented history, Sonny has endured numerous betrayals, battles for control, and devastating personal tragedies.

Yet his current problems might be some of the toughest. As the first week of March 2025 on General Hospital goes on, Sonny encounters several challenges that have the potential to alter the direction of his life for good.

From new enemies, undetected health problems, and tangled relationships, the iconic mob boss of Port Charles finds himself at a crossroads of his life. As powerful enemies close in and his body starts to turn against him, Sonny's strength will be put to the test like never before.

What is happening with Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital?

Sonny is now dealing with a fierce and deadly showdown with Jenz Sidwell, who has been forming surprising alliances and aggressive power plays on General Hospital.

With Sidwell's dark presence casting a shadow in Port Charles, Sonny is heading toward a crash that can have catastrophic repercussions. Adding to his stress is the fact that Sonny has a serious heart condition and will need to have a pacemaker placed within a few months.

But all this mounting tension in his life may speed up his illness, landing him in a medical emergency. Despite his exterior strength, Sonny finds it difficult to keep his empire under control and his health intact.

Sonny's story is heating up, and fans can expect more explosive drama in the weeks ahead. With his relationship woes, battle with Sidwell, and declining health, the burning question on everyone's mind is: Can Sonny maintain his hold on Port Charles, or is he going to lose everything?

Recent developments in Sonny’s Storyline

Sidwell has been working strategically to undermine Sonny, and it is rumored that he was involved in a strange situation with Michael Corinthos. As Sonny tries to solve the puzzle, he has to figure out how to react to this emerging threat

Sonny has been drawing closer to Natalia Ramirez, but secrets from her history remain unrevealed. Perhaps one of the biggest questions hanging in the balance is whether or not Natalia's history of being involved with Sidwell will complicate Sonny's life further.

Sonny recently had his penthouse burn down, further adding to his instability. Now, he is seeking new accommodations, and his encounter with Lucy Coe may have broader implications for his future

Sonny's stubbornness is again in full view as he confronts Tracy Quartermaine. Their words are going to set things off, as their incessant arguing might impact the people they both love.

With his heart condition worsening by the minute, Sonny's refusal to ease up might prove to be a costly one. He has been masking the pain, but others are beginning to sense something.

Other developments on General Hospital

Outside of Sonny's saga, Port Charles is going through significant turmoil with other citizens. Carly Spencer and Jack Brennan's affair is heating up as they flirt more, although their romance could soon be complicated. Carly also makes a key decision that may affect her future.

Lulu Spencer is discovering secrets as she investigates the history of Brook Lynn Quartermaine. Once she discovers the truth about Gio being Dante's son, she forces Brook Lynn to reveal it to Dante.

Dante Falconeri and Giovanni "Gio" Palmieri also continue to build their relationship without realizing their true connection.

While Drew Quartermaine and Curtis Ashford collide, the tension builds on General Hospital. Brad Cooper is pushed around by his aunt, while Ava Jerome and Trina Robinson have a significant chat that might transform the dynamics of their relationship.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

