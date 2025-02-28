General Hospital recap (February 27, 2025): Marty blackmails Tracy while Lucky reunites with Liz, and Sonny plots his next move

In the most recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, aired on February 27, 2025, the Quartermaine estate faced chaos when Marty used a family secret to pressure Tracy. Lulu confronted him about Valentin’s disappearance, determined to find Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Sonny struggled with the news of Drew and Sidwell’s plan to take his waterfront property, hiding his growing health issues.

Lucky woke up, bringing relief to Liz and Aiden, but worries remained about Cyrus and Lucky’s future in Port Charles. At Charlie’s, Carly clashed with Sidwell, and Jack stepped in with a sharp warning to protect her. Amid the drama, Chase and Brook Lynn struggled with family decisions, while Trina shared a surprising romantic moment with Kai.

Marty blackmails Tracy with a Quartermaine secret

During a late-night meeting, Marty told Tracy that Edward Quartermaine had built part of the family crypt on public land. He threatened to reveal the truth unless she dropped the order against Drew using the family name. Tracy refused to back down, but Marty insisted he wasn’t bluffing.

When Lulu arrived, Marty claimed he couldn’t find any records on Valentin. Tracy noticed his shift in behavior and warned Lulu that he might be hiding something. Ignoring Dante’s advice to step back, Lulu stayed determined to find Charlotte.

Sonny learns about Drew and Sidwell’s waterfront scheme

Laura, Curtis, and Jordan told Sonny that Drew and Sidwell were trying to take his waterfront properties. Sonny was furious, but tried to hide his chest pains. Laura begged him not to retaliate, fearing more violence in Port Charles.

Their talk ended when Felicia called to say Lucky had woken up. Sonny, despite his anger and discomfort, offered to drive Laura to the General Hospital. But his silence made it clear he wouldn’t let Drew and Sidwell’s betrayal go unanswered.

Lucky wakes up and reunites with loved ones

Lucky waking up brought relief to his family. Lulu stayed by his side, scolding him for taking risks, but grateful he survived. Liz rushed in, kissed him, and called him her hero. Lucky only cared that Liz and Aiden were safe. When Laura and Sonny arrived, Lucky told his mom he still needed her, no matter his age.

Tension rises at Charlie’s with Sidwell’s presence

Sidwell met with Lucy to talk about buying waterfront property, ignoring the chaos he’d caused. Carly, upset to see him, confronted him. Jack stepped in, warning Sidwell about their unfinished past. Later, Jack reassured Carly he’d wait for her to be ready for more in their relationship. But Carly stayed distracted, worried about the danger Sidwell still posed.

Brook Lynn and Chase struggle with family decisions

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Brook Lynn and Chase struggled over using Finn as a sperm donor. Brook Lynn worried that hiding the truth from their future child could break their family. She also felt guilt over the baby she had given up years ago.

Trina finds unexpected romance

Trina told Stella about her day with Kai. A simple museum visit turned into something more when they shared a kiss. Stella was happy for Trina, though Trina wasn’t sure what the kiss meant for her future.

Despite all the chaos in Port Charles on General Hospital, these moments of love brought hope, even with danger lurking close by.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

