General Hospital spoilers: Sidwell plots his next move while Lulu seeks Spinelli’s help

Today, March 3, on General Hospital, the drama in Port Charles intensifies. Jenz Sidwell will move forward with a dangerous scheme, while Lulu Spencer will approach Damian Spinelli to help find Charlotte Cassadine.

Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos will find himself in an unexpected situation, and Gio will make an important decision. As tensions rise, secrets are uncovered, and alliances shift, today's episode of General Hospital is going to be drama-packed.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for General Hospital

Sidwell plans his next move

Sidwell is a notorious antagonist on General Hospital. He is known to make waves in Port Charles, which affects multiple lives. His new plan is going to be no different and will cause trouble for others in the city.

This time, Drew and Sonny are already suspicious of his plans, which is why Sidewell will be strategic this time. He will attempt to strike a deal that could change the power dynamics in the town.

Sasha is seen getting a surprise visitor, who might be Sidwell. Sasha will be distressed by the presence and threaten to scream if he pushes any further.

He is determined to secure mineral rights and is willing to go to any extent to obtain them. And Sasha might be his only option to do so, so he will try his best to strike a deal with her.

Lulu seeks Spinelli's help

Lulu Spencer on General Hospital (Image via Youtube/@General Hospital)

Lulu is desperate to know about Charlotte's whereabouts. She will seek Spinelli's help, believing that he is her only way to find answers. With Valentine being hidden for so long, she will reach out to Spinelli to ask him to dig into Martin's records, hoping to find a clue that would lead her to Charlotte.

However, this could backfire, as hacking into private records has serious consequences. Lulu is willing to do anything if it means that she can reunite with Charlotte.

Spinelli will be seen contemplating the request as it might have severe legal ramifications for him. But he eventually agrees to help Lulu with the plan despite his initial hesitation.

As the week unfolds, their search could either bring them closer to Charlotte or put them both in danger.

Other developments on General Hospital

Apart from Lulu and Sidewell's storylines, there are several other developments involving other characters that are set to unfold. Sonny will reach out to Lucy, hoping that she can assist him in dealing with Sidwell.

Meanwhile, unaware that Dante is his biological father, Gio will seek Dante's advice. Their conversation might lead to the development of a bond without knowing the truth.

Brook Lynn has been covering her tracks to keep the truth from getting out as she fears that Dante wouldn't forgive her if he discovered that she has been hiding the fact that Gio is Dante's son.

Lulu will demand that Brook Lynn disclose the truth about Gio's parentage to Dante, while Carly and Nina will sit down with Willow and confront her about her future with Drew.

Drew will confront Curtis and give him a cryptic warning. Cyrus will be caught off guard by Drew's aggression as he has been planning a getaway with Portia. Brad will have a pressing question for Lucas, and this conversation might have significant development in both the characters' storylines.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

