General Hospital spoilers: Carly grows suspicious while Sonny faces a warning, and Lulu makes a shocking discovery

Port Charles is going through turmoil as seen in the current General Hospital storyline after the criminal Cyrus's death. However, the other mobster, Sidwell, is going about the town, posing a threat to the residents in the future. The Quartermaine family members are facing their relationship problems while Lucky survives his death scare.

The past few days, Joss faced a dilemma before agreeing to join WSB in secret. On the other hand, Jason was framed for Cyrus's murder, a crime for which Joss was responsible. While Diane looked into it, Anna informed Carly that Jason's plight is far from over. Moreover, Drew refused to be Jason's alibi and lied to frame his brother.

However, Tracy, Stella, Curtis, and others seemed to follow their paths to bring Drew down. The future General Hospital storyline will focus on Jason's predicament and Drew's tricks, as well as Sonny's danger from Sidwell.

Meanwhile, General Hospital has continued to dish out political, familial, and personal complications in its storyline since its premiere in April 1963. One of the longest-running ABC daily soaps, the plot focuses on the titular hospital, its staff, the town's residents, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly may have moments of apprehension

As the soap's spoilers suggest, Carly Spencer may spend some time with Jack Brennan at Charlie's Pub. While she may share a friendly banter with Brennan about his latest escapades stirring trouble, she may pose the question innocently. However, she will be visibly disturbed after some time. Whether Brennan's reply to her banter disturbs her remains to be seen.

Alternatively, she may learn that Josslyn Jacks is leaving town for a flimsy reason, which causes her concern. While Carly does not know that Joss has agreed to join WSB, the mother may worry about her daughter's inexplicable behavior.

On the other hand, Carly may meet Sidwell and Lucy at the pub and hear something that makes her anxious. Maybe she overhears Sidwell's conversation or the criminal approaches her, which hints at his connection with Michael's burns. Whether it is Josslyn's safety, Michael's well-being, or Sonny's danger, Carly will end up being disturbed.

General Hospital: Sonny is cautioned against imminent danger

Talking of the mobster, Jenz Sidwell, who wants to grab Sonny's business, it is common knowledge that the former is a danger. He was behind the explosion at Sonny's penthouse. He may issue a veiled threat to Sonny Corinthos that the heart patient must take seriously.

However, who takes the threat message to Sonny remains to be seen. It could be Sonny's girlfriend, Natalia, who is Sidwell's former wife. Alternatively, it may be Laura Collins, who may ask Sonny to keep a lookout for danger but school his violent reactions.

Also, Sonny will soon learn that someone framed Jason Morgan for Cyrus Renault's death, including planting evidence. However, Sonny will be advised to stop retaliating to this situation, lest he makes matters worse.

General Hospital: Lulu will start probing around

Since waking up from her coma, Lulu Spencer has found herself in an odd situation as the rest of the world seems to have moved on. While Dante Falconeri was grieving Sam's death, Valentin had escaped town with her daughter, Charlotte. Even her best friend, Maxie Jones, seemed to have befriended her rival, Brook Lynn Quartermaine.

However, recently, Dante told Lulu about Brook Lynn, and Chase not being able to start a family. Simultaneously, her brother, Lucky Spencer, fell victim to Cyrus's attack. While she will likely support Lucky's recuperation and ask him to stay safe, Lulu may also start looking more closely at Brook Lynn.

She may start to sympathize with her former rival. However, if she learns about Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy and the child put up for adoption, she will soon start sniffing around and zero in on Gio. Whether she shares her suspicions with Dante or the latter figures things out remains to be seen.

