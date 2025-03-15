General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 17 to 21, 2025

In General Hospital episodes airing March 17–21, 2025, Carly faces danger as Brennan’s true motives turn dark, while Sonny gets devastating news and Jason issues a warning. Alexis is stunned by a surprise visitor, Liz and Lucky discuss their future, Chase faces multiple shocks, and Portia warns Ava about Drew.

Previously on the show, Kristina confronted Sonny after learning about his heart condition and begged him to focus on his health. Sonny finally admitted he needed surgery. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn exploded at her family for keeping secrets about her first child, leaving Lois and Gloria worried that even worse truths might come out.

Carly chose to trust Brennan and gave their romance a real chance, not knowing danger was close by. Trina’s surprise party was a mix of happiness and sadness, especially when she got a gift that reminded her of Spencer. Elsewhere, Ava warned Portia that Drew’s growing list of enemies could cause serious trouble, while Laura enjoyed a sweet reunion with her loved ones.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 17 to 21, 2025

Monday, March 17: Carly’s peril and Chase’s surprise

In the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Brennan’s dark side puts Carly in danger as Valentin hides outside their suite. Sonny and Jason team up to figure out a plan, but will they make it in time?

Valentin’s confidence crumbles when he realizes he was completely wrong about something important. Meanwhile, Chase is caught off guard by surprising news, and Trina gets a gift from Kai, the new man in her life.

Tuesday, March 18: Truth and consequences

Sasha decides to tell Jason the truth about their fake baby plan. Josslyn gets a harsh reality check, and Lucas feels embarrassed after a public slip-up. Chase barely recovers from one shock before another problem hits. Meanwhile, Valentin rushes to use new information to his advantage.

Wednesday, March 19: A devastating blow

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Sonny gets terrible news that turns his world upside down. Nina tries to make peace with Willow and fix their broken relationship. Anna realizes something painful, while Brennan’s anger grows, making him more dangerous. Meanwhile, Laura refuses to give up and pushes someone to do the right thing.

Thursday, March 20: Warnings and reckonings

Sonny and Laura reconnect, leaning on their long friendship for support. Brook Lynn loses her temper with Lois and calls her out. Jason delivers a serious warning, putting someone in Port Charles on edge. Anna keeps pushing for the truth, and Lulu is caught off guard by an unexpected encounter.

Friday, March 21: Reunions and new alliances

By the end of the week on General Hospital, Liz and Lucky talk about what their growing bond means for their future. Nina struggles with doubt as she wonders what to do next. Portia updates Ava on Drew’s latest mistakes, adding to their shared frustration. Alexis is stunned when someone unexpected shows up at her door, while Drew finally meets a potential new ally.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

