General Hospital spoilers: Carly corners Sasha, Brook Lynn demands the truth, and Jason warns of trouble

Trouble continues to brew on General Hospital as Drew and Tracy clash, while Portia looks for a solution to her problem. The Gio-parentage storyline is heating up as Brook Lynn corners Lois. On one hand, Jason seems to sense trouble, while on the other, Carly has too many questions for Sasha.

Monday's General Hospital episode, dated March 10, 2025, featured Lulu confronting Brook Lynn with the information she had discovered. When BLQ explained that she wanted to spare Dante the pain and avoid causing chaos in the grown-up child's life, Lulu understood. Meanwhile, Anna and Jason rescued Charlotte as the latter bid farewell to Valentin.

Elsewhere, Maxie told Dante that Lulu remained in love with her before falling into a coma. She urged him to be patient with Lulu. Meanwhile, Gio accompanied Emma to the Quartermaine family crypt, where Drew and Martin accused Tracy of appropriating public land. Baffling twists and complicated story arcs continue to unfold on General Hospital, one of the longest-running daily soaps on ABC.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly and Sasha have an elaborate conversation

Last week, Carly Spencer and Olivia Quartermaine offered Sasha Gilmore a job in the kitchen at the Metro Court Hotel. While Sasha informed Jason Morgan about her decision to move out of the Quartermaine mansion and earn her living, she hadn’t given the hotel's co-owners, Carly and Olivia, a final reply.

As such, Carly arranged to meet Sasha to discuss the terms and conditions of her potential new appointment. She will likely inform her about the offers, including free boarding and the position of chef, before seeking to finalize an official deal.

The conversation is likely to shift to Sasha's pregnancy. Carly will likely reassure Sasha that her best friend, Jason Morgan, is a responsible father and will take care of the baby. She may wonder why Sasha plans to work through her pregnancy and if Jason will assume the responsibility.

This might make Sasha uncomfortable since she won’t have a definitive answer to Carly's question. Sasha may be reluctant to reveal that Jason is pretending to be the father at her request since Michael Corinthos is the real father and also that she is carrying Carly's grandchild.

General Hospital: Brook Lynn corners Lois

On Monday's General Hospital episode, Brook Lynn refused to give in to Lulu Spencer's demands that she inform Dante about having his baby after their camping trip. She explained that she wanted to spare Dante the pain of knowing what she had faced for years. Moreover, she did not want the child, who is now grown, to have identity issues and chaos in his life.

However, she was unaware that she had mothered a baby boy, and the thought made her emotional. While Lulu respected her perspective and promised not to interfere, she emphasized that the event was not left in the past since BLQ's mother recently informed Martin Grey, whose notes were the source of Lulu's information.

Armed with this information, Brook Lynn called her mother. Tuesday's episode will feature the mother and daughter face to face as BLQ questions her mother about hiding the truth from her. Her mother, Lois Cerullo, will struggle to conceal the facts as she feels cornered by her daughter. However, Lois will attempt to keep Giovanni Palmieri's secret hidden from Brook Lynn.

General Hospital: Jason predicts trouble for all

Monday's episode, dated March 10, 2025, featured Anna Devane and Jason Morgan lying in wait outside Charlotte Cassadine's location when they noticed WSB agents approaching the area. Consequently, they entered the space and secured Charlotte after disarming the agents.

Valentin informed Charlotte that he had sent a message to Rocco from her phone and was expecting Lulu Spencer. However, he handed her over to Anna and Jason before leaving. Anna tried to convince him to surrender, but Valentin explained that the WSB would not let him live. Therefore, he left after Anna told him that she still loved him.

Tuesday's episode will likely show Jason Morgan worried about the current situation. He may point out that Anna Devane allowed Valentin to flee again when she could have arrested him. He likely believes that their confrontation with the two WSB agents before letting Valentin escape will reflect on Anna's competency as Commissioner.

Moreover, since the WSB knows Valentin's location, so does Jack Brennan. This could put them in a difficult situation when they return home. He will emphasize that they may be making a huge mistake and that Anna must make her next decision carefully.

Stay tuned for other story arcs to evolve as Portia talks to Curtis, Emma and Gio connect, and Dante and Lulu share an honest chat on General Hospital's Tuesday episode.

