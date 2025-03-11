General Hospital recap (March 10, 2025): Jason and Anna rescue Charlotte while Tracy gets arrested

The recent episode of ABC's General Hospital aired on March 10, 2025, was full of shocking moments. Jason Morgan and Anna Devane finally found Charlotte Cassadine, but they also uncovered Valentin’s dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine’s fight with Drew got worse, leading to her arrest. Brook Lynn’s long-buried secret about her first child also resurfaced.

During all the chaos, Jordan Ashford was caught off guard when Isaiah Gannon admitted to being involved in the Sidwell case. Maxie Jones also surprised Dante Falconeri by revealing that Lulu still had feelings for him. The Quartermaine mansion became a war zone, and Valentin’s escape left Anna heartbroken.

From Buenos Aires to Port Charles, emotions were running high. Anna and Jason fought WSB agents, Tracy’s temper got her arrested, and Brook Lynn confronted Lois Cerullo for hiding life-changing information.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Monday, March 10, 2025

Valentin’s deadly game and Charlotte’s rescue

At the beginning of the General Hospital episode, Jason and Anna find Valentin and Charlotte hiding in a remote location. Anna suspects it is a trap, and she is right. WSB agents show up and try to take Valentin down. Jason and Anna fight off the agents, but Valentin refuses to go with them. Instead, he tells Charlotte to leave with Jason to stay safe.

Before they left, Valentin admitted he had sent Rocco Falconeri a fake text to bring him to Charlotte, hoping to reunite them without putting her in danger. Anna begged Valentin to come with her and confessed that she still loved him, but he slipped away, leaving Anna heartbroken.

Tracy Quartermaine’s arrest sparks family war

At the Quartermaine crypt on General Hospital, Drew showed up with a state surveyor and Martin Grey, claiming part of the land was public property. Furious, Tracy smashed the surveyor’s equipment, which led Harrison Chase to arrest her for assault.

Even though Ned Quartermaine tried to calm things down, Tracy kept fighting. She accused Drew of using the Quartermaine name to boost his political career. Emma Drake filmed the incident, and the video quickly spread online, making the family’s embarrassment worse.

Dante struggles with Lulu’s lingering love

At Maxie’s house in General Hospital, Dante tried to process the news that Lulu had broken up with Dustin Phillips before her coma because she still loved Dante. Maxie told him to be patient, but learning about Lulu’s feelings left Dante unsure about their future.

At the same time, Brook Lynn and Lulu argued whether Dante should know about the son Brook Lynn secretly gave up years ago. Lulu agreed to stay quiet but warned Brook Lynn that this secret might not stay hidden forever.

Brook Lynn confronts Lois about her hidden grandchild

Brook Lynn texted Lois and asked her to meet up, demanding to know the truth about her child. Lois panicked, but Brook Lynn insisted she deserved answers. Lois admitted she only told Martin to protect her daughter, but Brook Lynn worried it was too late to avoid the fallout.

Finding out that Martin knew about the child and that Lulu learned the truth from him, left Brook Lynn feeling shaken. As she struggled with whether to tell Dante, Brook Lynn realized her life was about to fall apart.

Jordan’s unexpected confession and budding romance

Isaiah Gannon suddenly confessed to his involvement in the Sidwell case at Jordan’s apartment on General Hospital. Even after admitting the truth, Isaiah said he wanted to know Jordan better.

Surprisingly, they shared some quality time while bonding over something as simple as online grocery shopping. This quieter storyline hinted at the possibility of a new romance for Jordan, giving her a break from all the chaos in Port Charles.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

