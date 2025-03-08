General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 10 to 14, 2025

In the upcoming week on the ABC soap opera General Hospital from March 10 to 14, 2025, emotions run high as old memories return and relationships are put to the test. Sonny makes a confession, while Lucky and Liz face unexpected obstacles. Carly has a confrontation with Drew, Anna races to beat the clock, and Trina’s birthday brings a surprise no one expects.

Previously on General Hospital, Sonny had a talk with Lois and Carly about Gio’s future and Michael’s recovery. Dante felt guilty after Tracy’s harsh words, and Ned worried that Lois’s trust in Sonny might put Gio in danger. Meanwhile, Lulu accused Brook Lynn of hiding the truth about Dante’s secret son.

Elsewhere, Alexis struggled with painful memories when Sidwell showed her Helena Cassadine’s dagger. Jordan and Isaiah grew closer, but her mission to take down Sidwell created tension between them. Brook Lynn finally admitted that she gave her baby up for adoption, leaving Lulu angry and threatening to tell Dante the truth.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 10 to 14, 2025

Monday, March 10: Running out of time

In the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Anna and Jason land in a dangerous situation while on a mission to find Charlotte and must make quick decisions. Dante asks Maxie for help to solve a problem, while Jordan makes a deal with Isaiah to keep the peace.

Tracy loses her temper after finding out something upsetting. Could it be Brooklyn’s baby secret? Meanwhile, Chase surprises someone with handcuffs, but is it for romance or an arrest?

Tuesday, March 11: Reconnecting and red flags

Portia begs Curtis for help as she prepares herself to fight against Drew’s blackmail. Dante and Lulu’s reunion brings up complicated feelings, could they get back together, or is it better to move on? Sasha and Carly catch up, and Emma steps in to support Gio when he needs it most.

Wednesday, March 12: Crossroads and confrontations

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Lucky and Liz start to reconnect, bringing back old feelings. Carly and Drew have an argument, while Alexis turns to Curtis for advice after Sidwell threatened her.

Ava asks Nina for a favor that might be related to her ongoing struggle with custody and finance, testing their friendship. Meanwhile, Portia worries her secrets revolving around Heather's medical tests will come out when Ric talks about it.

Thursday, March 13: Plans unravel

Lucky and Liz try to move on, but something unexpected gets in the way. Anna turns to Brennan for help but she’s not sure if he’ll support her or cause more trouble. Carly struggles with her feelings and doesn’t know what to do next. Lucas has a surprising encounter, and Portia scrambles to hide her secrets before they come out.

Friday, March 14: Surprises and confessions

At the end of the week on General Hospital, Trina’s birthday comes with a surprise that could change everything. Kristina searches for answers about her daughter and now about Brooklyn and Dante's child. Meanwhile, Sonny comes up with a confession, shocking everyone around him. Dante and Chase have a heartfelt talk, and Lois finally gets the comfort she’s been needing.

Watch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

