General Hospital recap (March 6, 2025): Tracy battles Sonny, Alexis faces her past, and Lulu uncovers the truth

In the recent episode of ABC's General Hospital, aired on March 6, 2025, Sonny’s decision to buy Valentin’s house sparked questions from Alexis, who also handled the paperwork for Gio’s education trust. Meanwhile, Tracy clashes with Sonny over Gio’s future, asserting her control over the young man's life. Despite her resistance, Gio stood his ground, earning Tracy’s reluctant respect.

At Wyndemere, Natalia confronted Sidwell about his hidden agenda, suspecting he was targeting Sonny. The tension escalated when Alexis arrived and was shocked to receive the dagger Helena used to kill her mother. Meanwhile, Lulu told Carly that Dante unknowingly has a child with Brook Lynn, leaving Carly grappling with whether to reveal the truth.

Elsewhere, James' risky sledding adventure landed him in the ER, while Ric and Portia navigated a dangerous blackmail situation. Drew honored Oscar by launching a kids' sports program, connecting with Trina and Kai. The episode delivered intense family drama, shocking revelations, and promised more chaos.

Sonny defends his new home and Gio’s future

At the beginning of the General Hospital episode, Alexis visits Sonny’s new house, which used to belong to Valentin. She asked why he bought it, but Sonny said it was for security reasons.

Alexis still had doubts but gave Sonny the paperwork for Gio’s education trust. Tracy showed up, angry that Sonny was paying for Gio’s education. She insisted that she and the Quartermaines should be in charge.

Even though Tracy objected, Sonny let Gio decide. Gio signed the papers and thanked Sonny for supporting him after his mother’s death. Tracy was upset but admitted that Gio was becoming more independent, especially after standing up to her twice a day.

Natalia confronts Sidwell’s true motives

Natalia burst into Sidwell’s study at Wyndemere on General Hospital, demanding to know why he returned to town and was interested in Deception. She accused him of planning a hostile takeover and saw through his fake charm. Sidwell denied caring about Sonny, hinting that Natalia was the one obsessed with him.

The argument got worse when Alexis arrived. She called out Sidwell for his shady past, especially for holding her grandson’s father hostage in Africa. But Sidwell had one last surprise for her, as he gave Alexis the dagger Helena Cassadine had used to kill her mother, leaving her shocked and shaken.

Lulu’s heartbreaking discovery

Lulu went to Carly’s office on General Hospital, to tell her about Dante’s unknown child with Brook Lynn. Lulu struggled with whether to tell Dante, afraid it would destroy him.

Carly, after remembering her painful past, told Lulu to keep the secret. She said telling the truth could hurt too many people, especially since the child was already grown. Lulu reluctantly agreed but warned Carly that staying silent meant they were both part of the lie.

A risky stunt lands James in the ER

Felicia rushed her grandson James to the General Hospital after he broke his arm sledding off a roof. Willow and Isaiah treated him, while James worried about how Maxie would react. Trying to make her smile, he chose a pink cast, her favorite color. When Kai Taylor visited, James cheered up and proudly asked Kai to sign his cast.

Portia’s desperate plea to Ric Lansing

Portia, feeling overwhelmed, turned to Ric for help. Drew was blackmailing her, and even though she and Ric had a complicated past, she hoped he could find a way out. Ric agreed to look into it but warned her to go along with the congressman’s demands for now. Meanwhile, Drew, unaware of the trouble, worked with Elizabeth, Trina, and Kai to start a sports program in Oscar’s memory.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

