General Hospital spoilers: Rocco lashes out at Danny while Jason might find Charlotte’s whereabouts

General Hospital is poised for more explosive interactions, as feuds will lead to dirty schemes and secrets will soon pop out of closets. As relationship turmoils challenge brothers Jason and Drew, new friendships are forged in Port Charles. There will be frictions and reunions in future with Lulu, Rocco and Danny waiting for Charlotte's return.

The past week saw Drew pushing Jason under the bus by lying about his alibi, leading to Jason's arrest for Cyrus's death, a crime committed by Josslyn. While Brennan covered up Joss's crime, the latter also manipulated Joss into secretly joining the WSB. On the other hand, Drew had a faceoff with Curtis over the Esplanade project.

Tuesday, March 4, 2025, found Drew threatening Portia while Curtis opened up to Laura. Elsewhere, Lulu stumbled across Martin's notebook and learned about Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy with Dante. While Brad and Lucas's romance seemed to be over after Brad's dirty tricks were exposed, Emma and Gio hit a closer friendship.

Meanwhile, General Hospital continues to present story arcs from the fictional town of Port Charles and its central medical facility. The long-running ABC daily soap premiered in April 1963.

General Hospital: Danny has news for Jason

Charlotte Cassadine has been out of town since her father, Valentin Cassadine, took her away to escape arrest. After Lulu Spencer woke from her coma, she has been trying to get her daughter back. However, despite Brennan, Anna, and Lulu's various efforts, Charlotte has remained missing.

Wednesday's General Hospital episode, dated March 5, 2025, will finally hear from Charlotte as she will message her brother Rocco Falconeri. When Danny Morgan hears about it from Rocco, he will likely tell his father, Jason Morgan, as soon as the elder Morgan enters the kitchen.

General Hospital: Rocco has an outburst

Danny Morgan will be the first person with whom Rocco Falconeri shares the news about receiving a message from his sister, Charlotte. However, Danny will likely spill it out to his father, Jason, in the hope of getting his help. Danny may also inform Jason about the location where Charlotte might be.

This will enrage Rocco, who will accuse Danny of revealing Rocco and Charlotte's secret to his father. On one hand, Rocco may accuse Danny of having no right to expose their secret. On the other hand, Rocco may worry that Charlotte trusts him enough to reach out to him, and they may be betraying her trust.

However, Danny will likely reorient Rocco's mind towards Lulu Spencer. He may point out that Lulu is suffering due to Charlotte's absence and is desperately trying to reach her. If Jason manages to get Charlotte back in town, Rocco will have made his mother happy.

General Hospital: What will be Jason's next move?

Jason Morgan is currently embroiled in a crisscross of issues. He already has a case against him falsely accusing him of Cyrus's death. Recently, he found Jenz Sidwell inside the Quartermaine kitchen, face-to-face with Sasha Gilmore. In retaliation, he took him away and held him at gunpoint, trying to find the mobster's connection with the explosion at Sonny's apartment.

On the other hand, he is trying hard to be a good father for Danny while pretending to be the father of Sasha's unborn baby to protect Michael's custody case. While he has friends in Anna Devane and Carly Spencer, he has a serious enemy in his twin, Drew Quartermaine. With all this in town, whether he manages to go away to get Charlotte back to Lulu remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to watch the drama as Rocco and Danny's dilemma unfolds.

